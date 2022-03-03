Claflin’s Adams qualifies for national championships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Claflin University freshman Zoe Adams was announced as a participant in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship Meet, Tuesday evening. She was announced as one of the 270 women to compete for the title of national champion.

Adams earned a spot to compete in the women’s 400m dash at the national championship meet. She earned the spot after running a 55.65 in the event at the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship Meet. The time is the best in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region and brought the freshman her first CIAA medal. She was also honored as the 2022 CIAA Indoor Women’s Track Athlete of the Year.

Competing in the national championship meet will be a landmark achievement for the Lady Panther. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching a provisional standard and ranking among the top 20 in the event. Currently, Adams is ranked 18th nationally in the women’s 400m dash. She will be the first Lady Panther to compete in the national championship meet since 2016.

The 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Championship Meet will be held on March 11-12 in Pittsburg, Kansas, at the Harvey Dean Track. For more information on Lady Panthers track & field, contact the Claflin University Office of Athletic Media Relations at 803-535-5548 or log on to www.athletics.clalfin.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0