Claflin hires Dunlap to lead men's hoops

Brion Dunlap has accepted the position of head men’s basketball coach at Claflin University.

Dunlap spent the last five seasons as head coach of Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis. In five seasons, he led HSSU to three conference championships and three appearances in the NAIA tournament. He amassed a record of 81-56.

“We made a change, and with change comes expectations,” Claflin AD Tony O’Neal said Thursday at Dunlap’s introductory press conference. “People talk about great teams, but legacies are not built on great teams, but great programs. (Brion) has spent his career turning young men into winners on the court and in life.”

Dunlap is a 1998 graduate of Old Dominion University, where he was a four-year starter on the men’s basketball team. He helped lead ODU to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

As a coach, Dunlap spent 12 years as a Division I assistant at Mount St. Mary’s and Holy Cross before spending one year as an assistant at Winston-Salem State. He took over at Harris-Stowe State University in 2016.

“I want to thank Claflin for giving me this chance to cultivate young adults into young men,” Dunlap said Thursday. “I want to teach them a little bit about the game of basketball, but really teach them about life. Basketball is just a vessel that they enjoy doing and I enjoy coaching. My job is to mold them into the best possible people they can be.”

As he looked at the banners hanging in Edward L. Tullis Arena, Dunlap said he did not take the Claflin job in order to re-create history, but rather create a new history.

“We want to put up banners and leave a legacy,” Dunlap said. “My job is to create champions on the court, and champions in life. I’m a tough coach, but a student of the game. I love basketball, and it has blessed me tremendously.”

Dunlap said his first priority is to re-recruit the players that are still on campus and evaluate the talent that can help the Panthers be successful.

“We want to lay a new foundation so we can build a program that is sustainable and will last,” Dunlap said. “We will get some transfers, some junior college players and some high school kids, put them in a pot and hopefully create something that will bring championships to Claflin. As a coach, you watch kids through the course of the year, you never stop recruiting. I feel there are enough players out there that want to be a part of something special, something bigger than themselves. I think we can identify those players and get them here.”

Dunlap understands Orangeburg County is a fertile ground for talent, and says he hopes to have a good mix of local, state and national players.

“You have to recruit home first,” Dunlap said. “The most important thing is finding the right type of kid to play for your program. We want kids who are talented, want to work hard, have a chip on their shoulder, and are tough and competitive. It’s about winning.”

Dunlap said he has met with a few of the current student-athletes on the roster, but says he won’t truly know anything until the team gets back in the gym.

“I want to have more conversations with our (players) and get to know them better,” Dunlap said. “We have already started to evaluate not just on a basketball level, but also from a character standpoint.”

Dunlap replaces Dr. Ricky Jackson, who spent eight seasons as head coach of the Panthers. Claflin had a 7-20 record this past season, going 6-10 in the CIAA.

