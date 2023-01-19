CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Panthers snap two-game losing streak

Claflin snapped a two-game losing skid Wednesday night with a 69-58 win at home over Winston-Salem State.

Allen Hatchett led the Panthers with 19 points and said it felt good to end their current streak.

"It was exciting,” Hatchett said. “We had been in a little two-game slump, so we wanted to bounce back from that. We came out with a lot of energy. We were pumped up to get a win in front of our home crowd. Now, we’re ready to take down the next one.”

Prior to Wednesday’s game, Claflin suffered back-to-back road defeats at Lincoln (Pa.) and Livingstone. Head coach Brion Dunlap said he was impressed with the way his team responded against the Rams.

“We got in a little bit of a rut the last few days,” Dunlap said. “I think (this team) did a really good job of staying together and fighting through the adversity.”

Dunlap credited mental mistakes to his team’s recent losing streak.

"It was pretty much self-inflicted,” Dunlap said. “There were a lot of things that we didn't do, that we have been doing previously. We took it on the chin and we had to get back to who we were. The one thing I stressed with the guys these past few days is to just compete. That's what we have to continue doing moving forward.”

For Dunlap, breaking the losing skid was all down to returning to their basics and the players helping each other throughout the game.

"The guys did a really good job of taking it one possession at a time. We kind of went back to what we talked about beginning of the year,” Dunlap said. “Everybody kept holding each other accountable, everybody was positive with each other and everybody was coaching each other up throughout the course of the game. That made a big difference.”

Against the Rams, Claflin was able to build an early 24-14 lead. Winston-Salem State would go on a run late in the first half to close the gap to three points at 30-27.

The Panthers opened the second half with a 10-0 run pushing the lead back to double-digits. Dunlap pointed to the rebounding as a key to victory after Claflin out-rebounded the Rams 40-35.

“I felt like we did a really good job getting on the glass,” Dunlap said. “We were able to get some offensive rebounds. I thought we played with a pretty good pace in the second half. Offensively, we were able to get some easy buckets. That took a lot of pressure off of us defensively and put the pressure on them.”

With 19 points Wednesday, Hatchett has now scored in double figures seven times this season, and is averaging just over 10 points per game. Despite the scoring efforts, his main focus is helping his team succeed.

“Honestly, it doesn't really matter to me (how many points I have),” Hatchett said. “Of course it feels good, but I'm more worried about getting wins.”

Claflin (13-3, 5-3) will travel to face St. Augustine’s University Saturday before a road game Thursday, Jan. 26 at Fayetteville State. The Panthers return home Saturday, Jan. 28 for the PAWS UP HBCU Classic against Johnson C. Smith.

“We got to piggyback off of this win, and keep playing this way the rest of the season,” Hatchett said. “It feels good to finally get that monkey off our back, we don't want to be on any (losing) streaks, anything like that. It feels good that we can get back to playing winning basketball," Hatchett said.