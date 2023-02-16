Claflin women’s basketball coach Terrence Jenkins said his team gave CIAA leader Fayetteville State everything it had, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Panthers fell 76-52.

“We kept throwing every punch, but (Fayetteville State) was able to counter,” Jenkins said. “(Fayetteville State) will bend, but not break. We tried to get them to break, but in never happened.”

The teams were tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Fayetteville State was able to build a 10-point lead going into halftime.

“I don’t like when my girls get down, and we have to crawl back,” Jenkins said. “I want (this team) to play from beginning to end. We need to limit our slow starts, and play all the way through. I want us to play from the top, and see if somebody can catch up with us.”

Wednesday’s loss was the final home game for the Lady Panthers this season. Claflin will close the season at Johnson C. Smith Saturday before taking part in the CIAA tournament.

“I told our seniors, it’s been lovely but we have bigger fish to fry,” Jenkins said. “We have to get into a tournament mindset, there is no tomorrow. Every coach wants to be going into the tournament with a win, we have to be playing our best basketball heading to Baltimore.”

Jenkins said he’s seen flashes this season from a Claflin team that 12-12 over and 5-10 in conference play. The Lady Panthers are currently fifth in the CIAA Southern Division.

“We need to put a complete game together,” Jenkins said. “This is championship season.”

Janelle Sample led the Lady Panthers with 20 points off the bench. Dior Shelton added seven points and eight rebounds.

Fayetteville State 71, Claflin (M) 61

Claflin’s chances of a winning the CIAA Southern Division took a hit Wednesday as the Panthers fell to Fayetteville State 71-61.

The Panthers led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but Fayetteville State outscored Claflin 41-25 after halftime, and improved to 10-5 in conference play.

Allen Hatchett led Claflin with 13 points while Bryson Dennis added 12 points. Timothy McElroy had 10 points and four rebounds.

With the loss, Claflin falls to 18-6 overall and 9-6 in conference. Fayetteville State holds a one-game lead in the Southern Division standings. The Panthers are currently tied for second in the division and will close the regular season on the road at Johnson C. Smith Saturday.