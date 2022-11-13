CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: New coaches as Panther teams open season

At his May press conference, Claflin's Brion Dunlap said he didn't want to re-create history but to start a new legacy as head coach of the Panthers.

Dunlap is set to begin his first season Monday at home against Allen University. When asked how his team has responded to his style of coaching, Dunlap's response was that of uncertainty.

"We'll see Monday," Dunlap said. "Each day has been an opportunity to grow. Practices continue to be competitive and consistent, the guys are doing a good job of picking things up and trying to learn."

Dunlap said seniors Allen Hatchett and Isaiah Jennings have taken on a leadership role as the Panthers prepare to open the season.

"(Allen) has done a great job of leading by example," Dunlap said. "He's a vocal leader who has worked at expanding his game. I talked with (Isaiah) this summer about working to come out of his shell. He's become more vocal in practice as well."

Jennings averaged 11 points per game last season while Hatchett averaged nine points per game.

Dunlap said he challenged Shamarie McLeod over the summer, and the senior has responded.

"He's a great shooter who is doing a good job of stepping up (as a leader)," Dunlap said. "Shyim Cunningham is an athletic, bigger guard, but I told (this team) I don't want to see practice players, I need game players."

The Panthers' roster features 11 players that are either juniors or seniors. Dunlap said he hopes depth will be a strength for this year's team.

"We have a number of quality players," Dunlap said. "I think our team speed is a strength along with our versatility. We have a number of players that can play, and guard, multiple positions."

Dunlap said the team must continue to work on being more connected on defense and learn to share the ball. The Panthers were picked to finish 11th in the CIAA, but Dunlap is not putting expectations on wins and losses.

"This team continues to grow and learn," Dunlap said. "I know we will face adversity, but the key is to stay together. Every day is a success if we're getting better. We're going to put in the work, and do things the right way. The wins will come."

Claflin's women's team is scheduled to open its season Monday on the road at North Greenville. New head coach Terrence Jenkins will be leading the team in his first full season.

Jenkins, who had been an assistant at Claflin for 14 years, was named the interim head coach last December when the school parted ways with head coach Revonda Whitley. Jenkins led the Lady Panthers to a 7-12 record and the second round of the CIAA tournament.

Claflin was picked to finish 8th in the CIAA and features two players named to the Preseason All-Conference team. Breanna Price returns after leading the team in scoring with 10.2 points per game last season. Destiney Coleman also returns after leading the team in rebounding.

Claflin will celebrate Homecoming Saturday, Nov. 19, against Morris College. The women will tip off at 1:30 p.m. followed by the men's game.