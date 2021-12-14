CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers get interim head coach

After a 1-7 start to the season, Revonda Whitley is no longer the head coach of the Claflin women's basketball team.

The decision was made Tuesday to name assistant coach Terrence Jenkins interim head coach.

"We are really excited to provide this opportunity to coach Jenkins," a university spokesperson said. "We are looking forward to the direction that he will guide this program."

Claflin sports information director Trevin Goodwin said athletics director Tony O'Neal made the decision to make a change.

Goodwin said the job is formally open and Claflin will go through the hiring process. Jenkins will have the opportunity to apply if he so chooses.

Whitley was in her fifth season with the Lady Panthers. She led Claflin to a 17-13 record in her first season and followed that with a 15-14 season. The Lady Panthers went 1-26 in her third year and had its whole season cancelled due to COVID last year.

Jenkins, a 2005 graduate of the Claflin University, has been with the program 14 seasons, starting as a student assistant and working his way to assistant coach.

He played at Denmark-Tech before transferring and playing two seasons with the Panthers men's team. He was named MVP after the 2002-03 season.

Jenkins first game as interim coach will be Thursday when the Lady Panthers travel to face Elizabeth City State.

