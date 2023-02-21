Claflin fell 62-49 in the opening round of the CIAA tournament held Tuesday in Baltimore.

The Lady Panthers struggled offensively and trailed Shaw 35-9 at halftime.

"We got off to a slow start," Claflin head coach Terrence Jenkins said following the game. "We just dug ourselves too deep of a hole."

Claflin tried to make it a game in the second half, outscoring Shaw 20-11 in the third quarter and 20-16 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Panthers were able to cut the lead to 11 in the fourth quarter.

"Our team played with pride (in the second half) and tried to get back in the game," Jenkins said. "We just came up a little short."

Janell Horton led the Lady Panthers with 14 points while Nya Morris had eight points and 14 rebounds. Morgan Kelson had seven points and seven rebounds.

Claflin finishes the season with a 12-13 record.