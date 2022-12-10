CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Dennis bucket lifts Panthers to win

“Perfection” is the way Claflin men's basketball coach Brion Dunlap explains the game-winning bucket Bryson Dennis scored to give the Panthers an 82-80 home win over Shaw University on Saturday in Orangeburg.

“We said to go around eight on the clock and we were able to make the shot and by the time the ball went through hoop, it was .6 seconds left. It was kind of perfect, that's perfect execution and our guys did a really good job of just staying locked in," Dunlap said.

The play came after Shaw University made a second-half comeback that led to a tie game with just over a minute left. After both squads traded missed baskets, Claflin got the last full possession with 24 seconds on the game clock.

Dennis, the junior guard, drove to the right to make the tough layup over multiple Bear defenders to give Claflin the win in its conference opener. Dennis finished the game with 19 points.

“You always want to start off with a win, so that's huge for these guys,” Dunlap said.

“The competition level, the intensity was definitely there and it was good for us to experience it the way that we did. Once again we have something to build off of and learn from, and we could talk about that going forward as well," Dunlap said.

This win not only gives the Panthers a first conference win, it is their eighth win of the season overall. They are 8-0 and 1-0.

"These guys worked extremely hard and we know that as we continue to stack good days together, good things will happen along the way. There can be some adversity that we have to obtain together and we'll get through it together. We've tried to do a really good job early in this portion of the season. Just challenge our guys with everything they could possibly think of, any situation we could think of, and the guys have responded,” Dunlap said.

"Our fight has been tremendous. We’ve challenged the guys in being competitive, being tough, and standing together. Those things have shown, especially in close games, you got to think, you got to be connected, and you got to find a way and that's what these guys have done each and every day,” Dunlap said.

The other Panthers putting up numbers were Isaiah Jennings with 14, Daijohn Stewart with 11 and Jailen Williams with 10.

The Panthers will suit up again at home on Dec. 15 against Elizabeth City State for a second conference game.

“We just take it one day at a time. We don't even look forward to the next day. We want to get through the day. Rest up, get rehab, and then tomorrow we have a day off,” Dunlap said.

Lady Panthers win

Claflin's women won a close game of their own, 80-76 over Shaw. The game was won in the latter stages with the biggest play being Lauren Scott hitting a three to take the lead. Claflin regained possession and closed the game out to become 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Pringle had 22 points as her teammate Nya Morris had 19.

"I got a lockerroom full of women that won't quit. They'll bend but they won't break. They will keep fighting to the end," women's basketball coach Terrence Scott said.