 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers win season opener 7-1 over Voorhees

  • 0
SPORTS LIBRARY, Claflin, baseball

The Claflin Panthers (1-0) opened the 2022 season with a bang, Tuesday, when the team took a 7-1 win over the Voorhees Tigers (0-3). The Panthers used a great offensive effort combined with some strong defense to claim the win.

The Panthers took the win behind a great performance at the plate. As a team, the Panthers scored seven runs on nine hits in the win. The effort included three doubles as well. Steve Joyner led the way for the Panthers with three RBI with two runs scored for the team. MacKenzie Gay added a pair of RBI with a run scored of his own.

TheTandD.com: $5.99 for the first month

The Panthers benefitted from a terrific pitching performance from Kyle Hawkins (1-0) who went five innings. He finished the game with four hits allowed with a run scored. and four strikeouts. T.J. Hubbard came in for two innings and he allowed no hits with two strikeouts. Christian Carr added an inning before Charles Jackson came in to close out the win.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 1-0 to start the season. The team will return to action, next Wednesday they head to Denmark, S.C. to take on the Tigers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News