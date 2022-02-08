CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers win season opener 7-1 over Voorhees

The Claflin Panthers (1-0) opened the 2022 season with a bang, Tuesday, when the team took a 7-1 win over the Voorhees Tigers (0-3). The Panthers used a great offensive effort combined with some strong defense to claim the win.

The Panthers took the win behind a great performance at the plate. As a team, the Panthers scored seven runs on nine hits in the win. The effort included three doubles as well. Steve Joyner led the way for the Panthers with three RBI with two runs scored for the team. MacKenzie Gay added a pair of RBI with a run scored of his own.

The Panthers benefitted from a terrific pitching performance from Kyle Hawkins (1-0) who went five innings. He finished the game with four hits allowed with a run scored. and four strikeouts. T.J. Hubbard came in for two innings and he allowed no hits with two strikeouts. Christian Carr added an inning before Charles Jackson came in to close out the win.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 1-0 to start the season. The team will return to action, next Wednesday they head to Denmark, S.C. to take on the Tigers.

