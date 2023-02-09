Scott Nester is looking to turn around a Claflin baseball program that has won 12 total games over the last three seasons.

“This group was hungry for a different pace,” Nester said. “The (coaching) staff have done a good job of holding guys accountable, and preparing them for the level of competition they will see. There’s no excuses, we’re ready to compete against teams in our conference.”

The Panthers posted a 1-26 record in the Peach Belt Conference, and are 4-66 in conference play over the last three seasons. PBC coaches have voted Claflin to finish last in the conference this season.

“In Year One, we want to make sure (the player) are doing things the right way,” Nester said. “We want them playing hard, and building some confidence.”

Nester, who spent last season as a volunteer assistant at Villanova, said he was proud of the energy and effort his players showed in Claflin’s season opener against Francis Marion Tuesday. The Patriots defeated Claflin 4-1 as the Panthers totaled five hits. Five Claflin pitchers combined to give up six hits and three earned runs, but walked seven in the loss.

“I thought we had a good plan, and executed well,” Nester said. “Our players were engaged the whole game, and put together some good at-bats. We haven’t seen as much live pitching as we hoped going into the first game, but the guys made adjustments. The pitching staff did well, but walks came back to hurt us.”

As the season progresses, Nester said he expects the offense to be a strength of this year’s team. The Panthers return all-conference outfielder Kobe Miller who led the team with a .379 average, 23 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

“It’s a very versatile offense,” Nester said. “We have very good team speed with a lot of guys that can do different things. We’re not just a power team or a small-ball team, we have that versatility that can make us dangerous.”

Nester said the defense will be key in helping Claflin improve its numbers on the mound this season. The Panthers posted a 14.21 ERA last season giving up 439 runs, but only 378 were earned.

“If we stay focused on getting outs, that helps our pitching staff…which is coming along,” Nester said. “You can’t ignore the numbers (from last season), the staff did not live up to its potential. Against Francis Marion, our guys saw what we were capable of doing, and I hope that gives them some confidence moving forward.”

Of the five pitchers used Friday, three are expected to be used in Nester’s weekend rotation. Kyle Hawkins and Mackenzie Gay each threw two innings, neither allowed a hit or a run. Nester said there will be opportunities for a number of pitchers to throw innings early in the season. He said he expects to have a lot of depth in the bullpen this year.

Nester said catcher DeShawnte Carraway has taken on a leadership role on the field along with Miller.

“Just by position alone, (DeShawnte) is that field general that the guys seem to listen to what he has to say,” Nester said. “(Kobe) is engaged the whole game, but this team isn’t about one or two guys everyone has a role and everyone has a voice. We’re going to need effort from all 33 guys on the roster to make sure we’re staying postitve and having good energy.”

Claflin is scheduled to travel to Jacksonville Friday to begin a three-game series with Edward Waters. The Panthers will play their home opener Friday, Feb. 17 against conference foe Georgia Southwestern State. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Mirmow Field.