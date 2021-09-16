Citadel's Thompson learned a lot from last season

Citadel head football coach Brent Thompson learned a number of lessons after trying to lead the Bulldogs during the pandemic season of 2020.

Thompson, who spoke to the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday, said he learned three things during the unique situation that COVID presented over the last 16 months.

“When there’s a challenge, there’s an opportunity,” Thompson said. “I had an opportunity to teach my players about overcoming adversity, honoring commitments and never giving up.”

With the Southern Conference schedule pushed to the spring, Thompson saw a chance to give his seniors an opportunity to experience college football in a different way.

“We had a commitment to our players, to our school, to our alumni base and also to the teams we scheduled to play,” Thompson said. “We made the decision back in August to play games in the fall. We told the school we would handle all the testing.”

Thompson said he had a considerable amount of "fifth-year" players in his starting lineup. He said he wanted to make sure they had an opportunity to finish their playing careers.