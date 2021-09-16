Citadel's Thompson learned a lot from last season

Citadel head football coach Brent Thompson learned a number of lessons after trying to lead the Bulldogs during the pandemic season of 2020.
Thompson, who spoke to the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday, said he learned three things during the unique situation that COVID presented over the last 16 months.
“When there’s a challenge, there’s an opportunity,” Thompson said. “I had an opportunity to teach my players about overcoming adversity, honoring commitments and never giving up.”
With the Southern Conference schedule pushed to the spring, Thompson saw a chance to give his seniors an opportunity to experience college football in a different way.
“We had a commitment to our players, to our school, to our alumni base and also to the teams we scheduled to play,” Thompson said. “We made the decision back in August to play games in the fall. We told the school we would handle all the testing.”
Thompson said he had a considerable amount of "fifth-year" players in his starting lineup. He said he wanted to make sure they had an opportunity to finish their playing careers.
“We had the chance to do something no other team in our program has done, and that was to play against three FBS opponents,” Thompson said. “These guys were able to travel around the country in a jet and have the chance to feel what it was like to be an FBS school.”
Citadel’s fall schedule included South Florida, Army and Clemson.
“Those games gave us the opportunity to play, fly to games and be on television more than we normally would,” Thompson said. “It also gave us the opportunity to make some money and provide for our other fall teams that may not have been able to play due to testing.”
According to Thompson, he wanted 2020 to be as normal as he could possibly make it, and that meant adding a home game to the schedule. The fourth game was Eastern Kentucky, which took place the same day seniors were awarded their rings.
“We were contacted by the NCAA and told that we had an eight-game Southern Conference schedule waiting in the spring,” Thompson said. “That’s 12 games in an 11-game year, and you can’t do that.”
Thompson said the school’s president called him into his office and offered to cancel the game at Army, or they could play the game and maybe not play a SoCon game in the spring.
“I was looking for a third option,” Thompson said. “We scheduled these games, and Army had just about its whole home schedule drop out. We were going to honor that commitment even it meant filing an appeal with the NCAA. Our president understood, our AD understood, they put in the appeal and we were granted the extra game.”
After 15 weeks off, Thompson and the Bulldogs began their spring season.
“Spring football is a challenge,” Thompson said. “It’s not what you’re used to, it’s not what you’re comfortable with, but it was an opportunity to show our commitment to the Southern Conference. Unfortunately, we had some players suspended, some left school and some graduated. Our roster went from 120 to 70, and 39 of those players were on scholarship.”
After losing its first five games, The Citadel trailed in-state rival Wofford 24-14. Thompson instilled his third life lesson of never giving up.
“As football coaches, we’re given an opportunity to teach young men something about life,” Thompson said. “You better take advantage of that opportunity. There were teams last year that just gave up.”
The Citadel rallied to defeat Wofford 28-24 and defeated Furman the next week before falling in its finale against VMI.
“No matter what the record, I will always be proud of that 2020-21 team,” Thompson said.
