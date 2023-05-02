Claflin’s Jaelyn Jackson (18-5) threw a no-hitter Tuesday against Johnson C. Smith to help lead the Lady Panthers to the semifinals of the CIAA softball tournament.

“I had an amazing defense working behind me (today),” Jackson said. “Aniya Jones, in centerfield, made two incredible catches, and our infield (Cydney Cooper and Zaciah Bell) were on their toes the whole game.”

Claflin defeated Johnson C. Smith 5-0 in the quarterfinal round of the CIAA tournament in Orangeburg. The Lady Panthers will now advance to the ‘final four’ at RF&P Park in Glen Allen, VA. Claflin will face Winston-Salem State Friday at 12:30 p.m.

“Our mindset is to win it all,” Claflin head coach Jose Gonzalez said. “We’re the defending champions, but we know every day is a new game. We just have to make sure we play our game.”

In Tuesday’s quarterfinal, the Lady Panthers grabbed an early lead with two first-inning runs. Brenay Howard opened the innings with a single, and advanced to second on an error. After moving to third on a fielder’s choice, Howard scored on a Zecariya Fenwick single. After stealing second, Fenwick would score on a single from Alexandria Beavers to make the score 2-0.

The Golden Bulls looked to answer in the second inning as Whittney Barringer reached base on an error. Moya Jones drove a pitch to deep centerfield, but the wind kept it in the park as Jones was able to race back and make a play.

“We had some great defense today, along with some great pitching,” Gonzalez said. “There are three phases to the game (hitting, pitching and defense) and today, we put them all together.”

Claflin would put the game away with a three-run fifth inning. Jones opened the inning with a single, followed by a double from Howard to put runners on second and third. Kourtney White would strike out, but the ball got away from the catcher allowing Jones to score and White to take first base. Jackson would follow with an RBI sacrifice fly to center and Fenwick recorded her second RBI with a single scoring White.

“We just have to work on staying together, continuing to believe in each other,” Gonzalez said. “We’re not going to make any major changes to the way we have played this season.”

The CIAA tournament continues Friday with top-seeded Bowie State facing Virginia State. Claflin recently split a two-game series with Winston-Salem State in Orangeburg last weekend. The Lady Panthers took the first game 8-0 but dropped the second game 6-5.

“For the older players, it’s personal, we want to defend our championship,” Jackson said. “We know what we can do, and proved it today. We tell the younger players, it’s a whole new game when you get to the championships. They need to lock in, this is big.”

The tournament is a double-elimination format meaning a team must be beaten twice to be eliminated. The tournament will be live streamed on the CIAA Sports Network (CIAASN - https://theciaasn.com/).