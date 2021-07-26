Chattanooga is pick to win SoCon

Southern Conference coaches and media agree: Chattanooga will win the conference championship in 2021.

The conference held its annual media day on Monday in Asheville, N.C., with the league's nine head coaches also selecting an all-conference first and second team.

Following Chattanooga in the coaches poll are: Samford, VMI, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, The Citadel, Wofford, Western Carolina.

The media poll had VMI second, followed by ETSU, Furman and Stanford tied for third. No. 6 is Mercer, then Wofford, The Citadel and Western Carolina.

Six of the nine SoCon programs appeared in the national rankings at some point last season, with VMI and ETSU finishing in the top 25 of both the AFCA and Stats Perform polls. The Keydets, who won their first SoCon title since 1977, finished 12th in both polls and made their first-ever FCS playoffs appearance. Scott Wachenheim was named the national coach of the year by the AFCA and Stats Perform, as he became the fifth winner of the Eddie Robinson Award in SoCon history.