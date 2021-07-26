Chattanooga is pick to win SoCon

Southern Conference coaches and media agree: Chattanooga will win the conference championship in 2021.
The conference held its annual media day on Monday in Asheville, N.C., with the league's nine head coaches also selecting an all-conference first and second team.
Following Chattanooga in the coaches poll are: Samford, VMI, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, The Citadel, Wofford, Western Carolina.
The media poll had VMI second, followed by ETSU, Furman and Stanford tied for third. No. 6 is Mercer, then Wofford, The Citadel and Western Carolina.
Six of the nine SoCon programs appeared in the national rankings at some point last season, with VMI and ETSU finishing in the top 25 of both the AFCA and Stats Perform polls. The Keydets, who won their first SoCon title since 1977, finished 12th in both polls and made their first-ever FCS playoffs appearance. Scott Wachenheim was named the national coach of the year by the AFCA and Stats Perform, as he became the fifth winner of the Eddie Robinson Award in SoCon history.
For 2021, ETSU had a league-best 10 preseason all-conference selections, while Chattanooga and Samford had nine each. Furman and VMI each had six selections, Mercer had five, The Citadel and Wofford had four each and Western Carolina had one.
2021 Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Teams
Offensive Player of the Year: Liam Welch, QB, Gr., Samford
Defensive Player of the Year: Stone Snyder, LB, Jr., VMI
First team offense
QB Liam Welch, Gr., Samford
RB Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU
RB Devin Wynn, 5th, Furman
RB Ailym Ford, So., Chattanooga
OL Tre’mond Shorts, R-Jr., ETSU
OL Gavin Orr, Jr., Samford
OL Cole Strange, Sr., Chattanooga
OL Marshall Gill, Sr., VMI
OL Tyler Smith, R-So., Western Carolina
OL Zak Kurz, Sr., Wofford
TE Nate Adkins, Jr., ETSU
WR Ty King, R-So., Samford
WR Jakob Herres, Sr., VMI
First team defense
DL Solomon Zubairu, So., Mercer
DL Armond Lloyd, R-Sr., Samford
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Jr., Chattanooga
DL Micheal Mason, Jr., Wofford
LB Willie Eubanks III, Sr., The Citadel
LB Jared Folks, Gr., ETSU
LB Stone Snyder, Jr., VMI
DB Tyree Robinson, Sr., ETSU
DB Chris Edmonds, So., Samford
DB Brandon Dowdell, Sr., Chattanooga
DB Ethan Caselberry, Sr., VMI
First team specialists
PK Tyler Keltner, So., ETSU
P Matthew Campbell, Jr., The Citadel
RS Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford
Second team offense
QB Seth Morgan, R-So., VMI
RB Brandon Marshall, Fr., Mercer
RB Nathan Walker, Sr., Wofford
OL Haden Haas, R-Sr., The Citadel
OL Tavon Matthews, So., ETSU
OL Anderson Tomlin, R-Jr., Furman
OL McClendon Curtis, Jr., Chattanooga
OL Harrison Moon, Sr., Chattanooga
OL Al Hogan, Jr., Wofford
TE Michael Vice, So., Samford
WR AJ Toney, So., Samford
WR Reggie Henderson, Sr., Chattanooga
Second team defense
DL Parker Stokes, 5th, Furman
DL Chris Hill, Fr., Mercer
DL Jay Person, So., Chattanooga
DL Warren Dabney, Sr., VMI
LB Anthony Britton Jr., So., The Citadel
LB Donovan Manuel, R-So., ETSU
LB Isaac Dowling, Fr., Mercer
LB Trimarcus Cheeks, So., Samford
DB Alijah Huzzie, R-Fr., ETSU
DB Travis Blackshear, R-Jr., Furman
DB Lance Wise, So., Mercer
DB Jerrell Lawson, Sr., Chattanooga
Second team specialists
PK Timmy Bleekrode, R-So., Furman
P Timmy Bleekrode, R-So., Furman
RS Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU