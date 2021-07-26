 Skip to main content
Chattanooga is pick to win SoCon
Chattanooga is pick to win SoCon

Southern Conference coaches and media agree: Chattanooga will win the conference championship in 2021.

The conference held its annual media day on Monday in Asheville, N.C., with the league's nine head coaches also selecting an all-conference first and second team.

Following Chattanooga in the coaches poll are: Samford, VMI, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, The Citadel, Wofford, Western Carolina.

The media poll had VMI second, followed by ETSU, Furman and Stanford tied for third. No. 6 is Mercer, then Wofford, The Citadel and Western Carolina.

Six of the nine SoCon programs appeared in the national rankings at some point last season, with VMI and ETSU finishing in the top 25 of both the AFCA and Stats Perform polls. The Keydets, who won their first SoCon title since 1977, finished 12th in both polls and made their first-ever FCS playoffs appearance. Scott Wachenheim was named the national coach of the year by the AFCA and Stats Perform, as he became the fifth winner of the Eddie Robinson Award in SoCon history.

For 2021, ETSU had a league-best 10 preseason all-conference selections, while Chattanooga and Samford had nine each. Furman and VMI each had six selections, Mercer had five, The Citadel and Wofford had four each and Western Carolina had one.

2021 Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Liam Welch, QB, Gr., Samford

Defensive Player of the Year: Stone Snyder, LB, Jr., VMI

First team offense

QB Liam Welch, Gr., Samford

RB Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU

RB Devin Wynn, 5th, Furman

RB Ailym Ford, So., Chattanooga

OL Tre’mond Shorts, R-Jr., ETSU

OL Gavin Orr, Jr., Samford

OL Cole Strange, Sr., Chattanooga

OL Marshall Gill, Sr., VMI

OL Tyler Smith, R-So., Western Carolina

OL Zak Kurz, Sr., Wofford

TE Nate Adkins, Jr., ETSU

WR Ty King, R-So., Samford

WR Jakob Herres, Sr., VMI

First team defense

DL Solomon Zubairu, So., Mercer

DL Armond Lloyd, R-Sr., Samford

DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Jr., Chattanooga

DL Micheal Mason, Jr., Wofford

LB Willie Eubanks III, Sr., The Citadel

LB Jared Folks, Gr., ETSU

LB Stone Snyder, Jr., VMI

DB Tyree Robinson, Sr., ETSU

DB Chris Edmonds, So., Samford

DB Brandon Dowdell, Sr., Chattanooga

DB Ethan Caselberry, Sr., VMI

First team specialists

PK Tyler Keltner, So., ETSU

P Matthew Campbell, Jr., The Citadel

RS Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford

Second team offense

QB Seth Morgan, R-So., VMI

RB Brandon Marshall, Fr., Mercer

RB Nathan Walker, Sr., Wofford

OL Haden Haas, R-Sr., The Citadel

OL Tavon Matthews, So., ETSU

OL Anderson Tomlin, R-Jr., Furman

OL McClendon Curtis, Jr., Chattanooga

OL Harrison Moon, Sr., Chattanooga

OL Al Hogan, Jr., Wofford

TE Michael Vice, So., Samford

WR AJ Toney, So., Samford

WR Reggie Henderson, Sr., Chattanooga

Second team defense

DL Parker Stokes, 5th, Furman

DL Chris Hill, Fr., Mercer

DL Jay Person, So., Chattanooga

DL Warren Dabney, Sr., VMI

LB Anthony Britton Jr., So., The Citadel

LB Donovan Manuel, R-So., ETSU

LB Isaac Dowling, Fr., Mercer

LB Trimarcus Cheeks, So., Samford

DB Alijah Huzzie, R-Fr., ETSU

DB Travis Blackshear, R-Jr., Furman

DB Lance Wise, So., Mercer

DB Jerrell Lawson, Sr., Chattanooga

Second team specialists

PK Timmy Bleekrode, R-So., Furman

P Timmy Bleekrode, R-So., Furman

RS Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU

