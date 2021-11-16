 Skip to main content
CFP top 4 unchanged: Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State

Georgia Tennessee Football

Georgia fans celebrate their 41-17 win over Tennessee in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. 

 Wade Payne, AP

Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth.

There was no movement in the top seven after all those teams won last week. Michigan was still No. 6 and Michigan State seventh, heading into the Spartans' big game Saturday at Ohio State.

Notre Dame moved up a spot to eighth. Oklahoma State (9-1) is now the highest ranked Big 12 team at ninth after Oklahoma was handed its first loss last week.

Wake Forest (9-1) is No. 10, the highest-ranked team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Saints coach confident in his team

