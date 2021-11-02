CFP RANKINGS: Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon on top

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon were the top four teams Tuesday night in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season with Ohio State and Cincinnati up next.

At sixth, the unbeaten Bearcats have the best ranking ever in the selection committee's Top 25 for a team from outside the Power Five conferences, but still sit behind three teams (Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State) that have already been beaten.

Michigan, Oklahoma, Wake Forest and Notre Dame rounded out the top 10.

Only once in the seven-year history of the CFP have the four teams in the committee's initial ranking made the final four. That was last season.

This season, Georgia was an obvious No. 1 and committee chairman Gary Barta, who is also Iowa's athletic director, told ESPN that Alabama was a comfortable No. 2 for the 13-member panel.

He said Nos. 3-9 were hard to discern.

Oregon got the nod over Ohio State in four spot by virtue of beating the Buckeyes on the road in the second week of the season.