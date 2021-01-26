Celebrating an icon: Baseball gathers to honor Braves' 'Hammerin' Hank'

"I'll miss the times he used to stop by, come by my office and we could just sit and talk," Snitker said. "I'll miss the friend and the mentor that I had in my life."

Jones recalled how Aaron pushed the Braves to select him with No. 1 overall pick in the 1990 amateur draft, when many considered pitcher Todd Van Poppel to be the leading prospect.

"Hank was very instrumental in me becoming an Atlanta Brave," Jones said. "The room of Braves decision-makers was split on who they were going to take with their first pick. As legendary scout Paul Snyder once told me, the vote came around to Hank. He paused, looked at everybody in the room, and he said, 'Y'all better draft that Jones boy.' I'll never forget that. That comment must've carried some weight."

Van Poppel didn't do much in the big leagues, finishing with a 40-52 record. Jones spent his entire career with the Braves and was inducted into Cooperstown in 2018.

Jones said he once asked Aaron — who played in an era which dominating pitchers such as Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Juan Marichal — if he was ever intimidated at the plate.

"He said, 'Chipper, I fear no man when I have a bat in my hand,'" Jones said, breaking into a smile.