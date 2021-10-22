 Skip to main content
Cavaliers claim region championship
Calhoun Academy clinched the Region II-A championship Friday night with a 35-28 victory over Thomas Sumter Academy.

"I'm so proud of our kids," Calhoun Academy head coach Todd Layton said. "It was Senior Night, and watching that senior class that had been with me through the seventh grade, it was special."

Matt Layton led the Cavaliers with 225 yards rushing and a touchdown. Kade Strickland rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns while Andrew Tucker added a touchdown run.

Cale Quattlebaum and Hunter Summers each had 10 tackles to lead the Calhoun Academy defense. Mason Polin and Lane Noe each had seven tackles. Strickland had five tackles and two sacks while Adam Lowder added three sacks. Chase Cooper recovered a fumble.

"These kids believed in what we were doing," Layton said. "They have been through hard times, and these moments are so much sweeter having gone through those times."

Calhoun Academy travels to face Myrtle Beach Christian next Friday.

Denmark-Olar 32, Blackville-Hilda 26

Brushaurd Young had over 200 yards receiving and three touchdown catches to help the Vikings to a 32-26 victory over Blackville-Hilda. 

Keithan Washington threw for three touchdowns, rushed for another and returned an interception for a score in Denmark-Olar's victory.

Orangeburg Prep 47, Northwood Academy 0

Orangeburg Prep completed its regular season Friday night with a 47-0 win at Northwood Academy.

Jay Plummer led the Indians with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Abraham Santos had 45 yards rushing and a touchdown, Christian Rutland had 33 yards rushing and a touchdown and Hart Wiles added a rushing touchdown.

On defense, The Indians were led by Emory Myers who had nine tackles. Wiles and Cade Wells each had eight tackles, Mikey Templeton had six tackles and Reese Browne had four tackles.

Orangeburg Prep finishes the season with a record of 2-5.

Dorchester Academy 20, St. John's Academy 7

Hunter Hartzog returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in Dorchester Academy's 20-7 victory over St. John's Academy Friday.

Wayland Gruber added two interceptions for the Raider defense

On offense, Caleb Byron tossed a touchdown pass to Ben Marchant.

Dorchester Academy will close out the regular season at home next week against Bethesda Academy.

Silver Bluff 55, Edisto 0

The Cougars trailed 14-0 at the half, but penalties would not allow the offense to get on track as Edisto fell 55-0 to Silver Bluff Friday.

Moe Seaton led the Cougars with 14 tackles and a sack. Tyler Robinson had 11 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Nasim Edmonds and Tyler Rickenbaker each had interceptions.

Edisto will close the regular season at home next week against Pelion.

Lake Marion 50, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12

Navian Hilliard completed 7-of-10 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lake Marion to a 50-12 win over Ridgeland-Hardeeville Friday.

Zay Washington rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns while Hamari Cuyler added two rushing touchdowns for the Gators. Mason Miles and Jaylin Davis each caught a touchdown pass.

On defense, Detrick Jenkins returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown.

The Gators will close out the regular season at home next week against Burke.

Calhoun County 42, Williston-Elko 0

Russell Brunson rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Saints to a 42-0 win over Williston-Elko Friday.

Devin Bull rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown, Marquez Davenport rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown and Andre Staley rushed for 73 yards.

Jamavie Glover returned an interception for a touchdown on defense.

Calhoun County travels to face H-K-T/North next week.

Richard Winn 54, Jefferson Davis 18

Andrew Jackson Academy 58, Conway Christian 6

Estill 30, Bethune-Bowman 8

SC Statewide Scoreboard

A.C. Flora 53, Lugoff-Elgin 17

Abbeville 55, Ninety Six 0

Ashley Ridge 10, Summerville 6

Aynor 53, Georgetown 19

Beaufort 45, Bluffton 12

Berea 22, Carolina High and Academy 12

Bishop England 36, North Charleston 14

Boiling Springs 36, Fort Mill 22

Brookland-Cayce 44, Swansea 0

Burke 32, Woodland 16

C.A. Johnson 38, Lewisville 7

C.E. Murray 51, Scott's Branch 0

Camden 46, Manning 0

Cane Bay 49, R.B. Stall 6

Carolina Forest 46, Socastee 44

Catawba Ridge 16, Indian Land 13, OT

Central 14, Buford 7

Chapin 47, River Bluff 21

Chapman 38, Union County 35, OT

Cheraw 50, North Central 7

Chesnee 34, Blacksburg 14

Chester 21, Mid-Carolina 14

Chesterfield 27, Andrew Jackson 20

Christ Church Episcopal 62, Liberty 0

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 60, Dillon Christian 54

Clinton 47, Emerald 0

Crescent 55, West Oak 12

Dorchester Academy 20, St. John's Christian Academy 7

Dorman 54, Wade Hampton (G) 27

Dutch Fork 49, Lexington 3

First Baptist 31, Pinewood Prep 29

Florence Christian 49, Spartanburg Christian 14

Fort Dorchester 18, West Ashley 12

Gaffney 21, Clover 3

Gilbert 21, Strom Thurmond 7

Goose Creek 20, Wando 10

Great Falls 24, McBee 18, OT

Greenwood 30, Greenville 29

Greer 41, Eastside 14

Hammond 55, Cardinal Newman 0

Hartsville 28, Wilson 14

Heathwood Hall 34, Wilson Hall 20

Hillcrest 51, J.L. Mann 7

Hilton Head Christian Academy 35, Beaufort Academy 6

James Island 28, Hilton Head Island 7

John Paul II 24, Hilton Head Prep 10

Lake City 34, Andrews 6

Laurens 19, White Knoll 14

Legion Collegiate 24, Landrum 21

Mauldin 38, Woodmont 28

May River 37, Colleton County 3

Myrtle Beach 21, South Florence 17

Newberry 20, Batesburg-Leesville 14

North Augusta 47, Midland Valley 14

Patrick Henry Academy 58, Palmetto Christian Academy 36

Philip Simmons 24, Timberland 13

Pickens 38, Travelers Rest 34

Powdersville 54, Blue Ridge 27

Richard Winn Academy 54, Jefferson Davis Academy 18

Ridge View 27, Rock Hill 6

Robert E. Lee Academy 46, King's Academy 20

Saluda 66, Columbia 12

Seneca 64, Pendleton 0

South Aiken 50, Airport 12

Southside 34, Palmetto 14

Southside Christian 42, Dixie 7

Spartanburg 35, Riverside 7

Spring Valley 45, Blythewood 28

Stratford 41, Berkeley 14

T.L. Hanna 28, James F. Byrnes 22

Thomas Heyward Academy 45, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 0

Trinity Byrnes School 24, Laurence Manning Academy 0

W. Wyman King Academy 56, Newberry Academy 6

W.J. Keenan 45, Lakewood 37

West Florence 45, Darlington 0

Westside 56, Walhalla 24

Westwood 42, Irmo 37

Whale Branch 42, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Williamsburg Academy 42, Carolina Academy 7

Woodruff 49, Broome 42

Wren 41, Belton-Honea Path 40

York Comprehensive 34, Lancaster 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Battery Creek vs. Oceanside Collegiate Academy, ccd.

Gray Collegiate Academy vs. Eau Claire, ccd.

