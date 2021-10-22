Cavaliers claim region championship

Calhoun Academy clinched the Region II-A championship Friday night with a 35-28 victory over Thomas Sumter Academy.

"I'm so proud of our kids," Calhoun Academy head coach Todd Layton said. "It was Senior Night, and watching that senior class that had been with me through the seventh grade, it was special."

Matt Layton led the Cavaliers with 225 yards rushing and a touchdown. Kade Strickland rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns while Andrew Tucker added a touchdown run.

Cale Quattlebaum and Hunter Summers each had 10 tackles to lead the Calhoun Academy defense. Mason Polin and Lane Noe each had seven tackles. Strickland had five tackles and two sacks while Adam Lowder added three sacks. Chase Cooper recovered a fumble.

"These kids believed in what we were doing," Layton said. "They have been through hard times, and these moments are so much sweeter having gone through those times."

Calhoun Academy travels to face Myrtle Beach Christian next Friday.

Denmark-Olar 32, Blackville-Hilda 26

Brushaurd Young had over 200 yards receiving and three touchdown catches to help the Vikings to a 32-26 victory over Blackville-Hilda.