Cavaliers claim region championship

Calhoun Academy clinched the Region II-A championship Friday night with a 35-28 victory over Thomas Sumter Academy.
"I'm so proud of our kids," Calhoun Academy head coach Todd Layton said. "It was Senior Night, and watching that senior class that had been with me through the seventh grade, it was special."
Matt Layton led the Cavaliers with 225 yards rushing and a touchdown. Kade Strickland rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns while Andrew Tucker added a touchdown run.
Cale Quattlebaum and Hunter Summers each had 10 tackles to lead the Calhoun Academy defense. Mason Polin and Lane Noe each had seven tackles. Strickland had five tackles and two sacks while Adam Lowder added three sacks. Chase Cooper recovered a fumble.
"These kids believed in what we were doing," Layton said. "They have been through hard times, and these moments are so much sweeter having gone through those times."
Calhoun Academy travels to face Myrtle Beach Christian next Friday.
Denmark-Olar 32, Blackville-Hilda 26
Brushaurd Young had over 200 yards receiving and three touchdown catches to help the Vikings to a 32-26 victory over Blackville-Hilda.
Keithan Washington threw for three touchdowns, rushed for another and returned an interception for a score in Denmark-Olar's victory.
Orangeburg Prep 47, Northwood Academy 0
Orangeburg Prep completed its regular season Friday night with a 47-0 win at Northwood Academy.
Jay Plummer led the Indians with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Abraham Santos had 45 yards rushing and a touchdown, Christian Rutland had 33 yards rushing and a touchdown and Hart Wiles added a rushing touchdown.
On defense, The Indians were led by Emory Myers who had nine tackles. Wiles and Cade Wells each had eight tackles, Mikey Templeton had six tackles and Reese Browne had four tackles.
Orangeburg Prep finishes the season with a record of 2-5.
Dorchester Academy 20, St. John's Academy 7
Hunter Hartzog returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in Dorchester Academy's 20-7 victory over St. John's Academy Friday.
Wayland Gruber added two interceptions for the Raider defense
On offense, Caleb Byron tossed a touchdown pass to Ben Marchant.
Dorchester Academy will close out the regular season at home next week against Bethesda Academy.
Silver Bluff 55, Edisto 0
The Cougars trailed 14-0 at the half, but penalties would not allow the offense to get on track as Edisto fell 55-0 to Silver Bluff Friday.
Moe Seaton led the Cougars with 14 tackles and a sack. Tyler Robinson had 11 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Nasim Edmonds and Tyler Rickenbaker each had interceptions.
Edisto will close the regular season at home next week against Pelion.
Lake Marion 50, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12
Navian Hilliard completed 7-of-10 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lake Marion to a 50-12 win over Ridgeland-Hardeeville Friday.
Zay Washington rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns while Hamari Cuyler added two rushing touchdowns for the Gators. Mason Miles and Jaylin Davis each caught a touchdown pass.
On defense, Detrick Jenkins returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown.
The Gators will close out the regular season at home next week against Burke.
Calhoun County 42, Williston-Elko 0
Russell Brunson rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Saints to a 42-0 win over Williston-Elko Friday.
Devin Bull rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown, Marquez Davenport rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown and Andre Staley rushed for 73 yards.
Jamavie Glover returned an interception for a touchdown on defense.