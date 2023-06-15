COLUMBIA – South Carolina women’s basketball will join five other teams in the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday. The event, in its 10th season, features Invesco QQQ, the “Official ETF of the NCAA,” returning as the title sponsor. The Gamecocks will face 2023 NCAA Sweet 16 participant Utah as part of the tripleheader of games on Sun., Dec. 10, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

“We’re excited to be part of a great lineup of games in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “This long-running event is always done at a high level, and I love the experience of our team playing in a WNBA arena.”

Staley returns seven Gamecocks from the 2023 NCAA Final Four squad, including rising senior and 2023 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso and SEC All-Freshman selection and team assist leader Raven Johnson. Rising juniors Sania Feagin and Bree Hall as well as rising sophomores Talaysia Cooper, Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins round out the returning group. Staley added transfers Te-Hina Paopao and Sakima Walker, who each have up to two seasons of eligibility remaining. The group of veterans will welcome three incoming freshmen who, along with early enrollee Kitts, comprised the No. 2 signing class in the nation – 13th-ranked Milaysia Fulwiley, 25th-ranked Tessa Johnson and 40th-ranked Sahnya Jah.

Tickets for the 2023 Invesco QQQ Women’s Showcase will go on sale Fri., Sept. 8, via Ticketmaster and on sale at the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office starting Sat., Sept. 9. Game times and television broadcast details will be released at a later date. For more information on the event, visit HoopHall.com.