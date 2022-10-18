CAROLINA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Gamecocks picked to win 2023 SEC title

COLUMBIA — The reigning national and SEC champion South Carolina Gamecocks have been predicted to win the 2023 SEC women’s basketball championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members, the league office announced. The group tapped seniors Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke for the Preseason All-SEC First Team as well.

South Carolina has won six SEC regular-season championships since claiming its first in 2013-14. The Gamecocks have won two of the last three SEC regular-season titles and have not finished lower than second since the 2012-13 campaign.

Head coach Dawn Staley returns 10 letter winners from last year’s championship squad, including four of the five starters. All four are seniors, including fifth-year senior Victaria Saxton, who elected to return for her extra season of eligibility. Boston, Cooke and defensive star Brea Beal are the other three as the vaunted 2019 signing class, which also includes Laeticia Amihere and Oliva Thompson to rank No. 1 in the country, enters its senior season. The group has lost just three SEC games combined in its first three years in the Garnet and Black and has won two of the program’s six SEC regular-season championships.

The reigning National Player of the Year, Boston is back for another season after a record-setting junior campaign. The NCAA Final Four MOP led the NCAA with a program-record 30 double-doubles last season, including an SEC-record 27 consecutive, as she stamped her authority on the 2021-22 campaign nationally. Her dominance extended beyond basketball as she was named SEC Roy F. Kramer Female Athlete of the Year and became the University’s first Honda Cup winner and CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year. In each of her first three seasons, she was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, won the Lisa Leslie Award and picked up All-America recognition.

Cooke is a two-time All-America and All-SEC selection who was part of the NCAA Women’s Final Four All-Tournament Team in each of her last two seasons. The dynamic scorer has reached double-figure points 74 times in her 100 career games, including 14 games of at least 20 points. In 2021-22, she was third on the team in points and assists.

South Carolina will host an exhibition game against Benedict on Monday, Oct. 31, prior to officially opening the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7, against ETSU at the Colonial Life Arena.

Fans interested in buying season tickets for the Gamecocks’ 2022-23 season can find more information at https://thegamecockclub.com/wbb/ or by calling the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS (472-3267).