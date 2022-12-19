 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Times and Democrat is partnering with Fogle's Piggly Wiggly who are sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick alert top story
CAROLINA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CAROLINA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Gamecocks get all votes for AP No. 1

  • 0
Charleston Southern South Carolina Basketball

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke passes against Charleston Southern during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. South Carolina won 87-23. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

St. John's earned its first ranking in seven years after matching the best start in school history, entering The Associated Press women's basketball poll at No. 25 on Monday.

The Red Storm (11-0) equaled the 2004-05 team that also won its first 11 games with Sunday's win over Providence. St. John's had a victory over then-No. 13 Creighton on Dec. 4, helping coach Joe Tartamella's squad earn its first appearance in the poll since Dec. 14, 2015.

"It's great to be recognized and I'm proud for our kids," he said. "We know we have a long way to go in the year. Obviously to be recognized nationally, you can't take that for granted. It's been a while and to know this group got us back in is pretty cool."

IN PHOTOS: Lady Gamecocks steamroll Bucs

South Carolina remained the top team in the poll, receiving all 28 first-place votes from a national media panel. The top five was unchanged with Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame following the Gamecocks. The Irish won a showdown with then-No. 6 Virginia Tech 63-52 on Sunday. The Hokies fell to eighth. North Carolina and North Carolina State were sixth and seventh. UConn and LSU rounded out the top 10.

People are also reading…

LSU (12-0) finished its non-conference schedule unbeaten for the first time since the 2002-03 season. The Tigers played their first Power Five opponent on Sunday, routing Oregon State by 32 points.

"We just have a confident bunch right now," LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. "I wish we didn't have to go home for the break. I wish we could go on and start some SEC play because that's what builds a team."

Feast week

CAROLINA WOMEN:No. 1 Gamecocks take 87-23 win over Bucs

There are some strong early week matchups with No. 3 Ohio State, No. 16 Oregon, No. 21 Arkansas and South Florida playing in a tournament in San Diego on Tuesday and Wednesday. No. 6 North Carolina plays No. 19 Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday.

Holiday season

It's a short week with no teams playing Saturday or Sunday. There are only four games on Friday with Stanford-California the lone ranked game that day.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Last year, Orangeburg Prep was able to hand Calhoun Academy its first loss of the season after the Cavaliers got off to a 13-0 start.

Watch Now: Related Video

Messi wants to keep playing for Argentina despite hints of last World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News