On the same day that South Carolina finished off its spring with the Garnet and Black game Saturday, the latest NCAA transfer portal window officially opened.

From Saturday through April 30 — unofficially known as the “spring transfer portal window” — college football players are able to enter the transfer portal in order to potentially find a new school.

With that period now nearly three days old, suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Anthony Rose is the lone Gamecock player who has entered the portal to this point and it’s not yet clear which players Carolina might focus on adding to the program.

But South Carolina is expected to be active in this portal window, just as it has been in previous ones.

While the Gamecocks will certainly look to supplement their roster with anyone who can potentially help, the running back and EDGE positions appear to be the two spots they’ll be most aggressive, though linebacker, offensive line, wide receiver, and defensive back are other positions to keep an eye on.

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer said last week that the Gamecocks are constantly evaluating their roster in terms of what the best steps should be moving forward.

“Any time I have an opportunity to increase competition on our roster and make our football team better, I’m going to as well,” Beamer said. “But at the same time, I’m always cognizant of the culture we have here and making sure that any person we do bring into our program they fit what we’re about as a football program as well on and off the field. And position wise still trying to figure that out and determine that.”

The transfer portal giveth and it taketh away and South Carolina’s coaches will also look to have their fingers on the pulse of the situations with players who might be considering leaving.

As has been the case since even before the portal became a thing, the Gamecocks will likely have some players who don’t project to impact the program opt to try their hand somewhere else.

Beamer said recently that he would be meeting with every play individually this week to discuss their spring and their role in the program moving forward.

The Gamecocks’ third-year head coach also added that he is a fan of this open portal window being much smaller than the one that takes place right after the regular season.

With the players having exams to focus on and the assistant coaches hitting the road later this week, a more streamlined portal process seems to make more sense for everyone involved.

“There’s a lot happening and people are traveling in different places so for it to be shorter and streamlined, I’m a fan of that without a doubt,” Beamer said. “And then again I go back to we're always just trying to make our program a program that guys want to be a part of and we’re open and honest with them, and demanding, and hold them accountable, and work really, really hard, and win football games. And we’ll develop guys on and off the field and want guys that want to be a part of that and if there’s an opportunity to make our team better that fits our culture, we’ll look into that. And if a guy here in our program feels like he’d be suited somewhere else for whatever reason, we’ll help those guys with those decisions as well.”