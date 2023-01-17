CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Where Carolina lands in way-too-early ‘ 23 rankings

South Carolina is coming off its best season in nearly a decade. Because the Gamecocks are set to return some key pieces from that team, there is some hype heading into the offseason.

The Gamecocks find themselves in a host of way too early top 25 rankings for the 2023 season, as high as No. 19 in one.

That comes by way of Sports Illustrated, where Pat Forde has South Carolina inside the top 20.

“Shane Beamer has pretty emphatically refuted the notion that he was hired for only his last name, winning 15 games his first two seasons on the job and scoring some landmark upsets (Tennessee, Clemson, North Carolina). And his recruiting heightens the likelihood that South Carolina will remain on the ascent,” Forde wrote.

“Still, there are some significant transfers to replace (defensive end Jordan Burch, running back MarShawn Lloyd), and quarterback Spencer Rattler has not yet declared his draft intentions. Beamer has work to do with his defensive unit, which surrendered more yards than the Gamecocks gained last season. The SEC West crossover games are against relative peers (Mississippi State and Texas A&M) but the nonconference schedule features a spicy opener (North Carolina) and the usual Clemson finale.”

Most prognostications have the Gamecocks anywhere from No. 21 to right on the cusp of cracking the top 25.

Bleacher Report has Shane Beamer’s crew at No. 21. ESPN has them as the first team outside of the top 25 in its postseason rankings.

Both Pro Football Focus and CBS Sports have the Gamecocks at No. 22.

“South Carolina played the role of spoiler in 2022. The Gamecocks ended the playoff aspirations of both Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks to close out the regular season,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote.

“The big question is whether quarterback Spencer Rattler returns to Columbia next season. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Oklahoma transfer showed off his talented arm with 21 big-time throws, a top-15 mark in the Power Five.”

Yahoo has South Carolina at No. 24 while Sporting News and Athlon have the Gamecocks sitting as the final team in the rankings.

“The Gamecocks were one of the hottest teams at the end of the 2022 regular season, but the Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame was a reminder that Shane Beamer has work to do on both sides of the football,” Sporting News’s Bill Bender wrote.

“Will quarterback Spencer Rattler and star receiver Antwane Wells stick around for another season? Freshman Nick Emmanwori was the leading tackler of what should be an improved defense. A tough early-season schedule which features North Carolina in the opener and September road trips to Georgia and Tennessee won’t be easy.”

The Gamecocks finished with eight wins, including momentum-building wins over Tennessee and Clemson to end the year. They finished inside the final AP top 25 for the first time since 2013.

Things don’t start off easy for the Gamecocks, who open play against another top-25 caliber team in North Carolina. That game will be at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.