Former South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier put together the best run in school history by keeping home in-state targets like Jadeveon Clowney, Stephon Gilmore, Marcus Lattimore and Alshon Jeffery — among many others.

But, even as the Gamecocks were beginning that run, there were still in-state recruiting misses, including a couple of big ones during the cycle before Gilmore — largely credited with setting the trend to stay home and play for South Carolina — set the precedent.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, an assistant for the Gamecocks under Spurrier from 2007-10, was asked during an appearance on the Next Up With Adam Breneman podcast which recruiting battle loss still haunts him to this day.

Beamer conceded that there were some battles while he was working for his dad at Virginia Tech that probably “hurt” the most.

But there were a couple of “what ifs” from his first run in Columbia that he still thinks about from time to time.

“People forget during that same time, Robert Quinn was from the state of South Carolina. Robert went to North Carolina and A.J. Green was from the state of South Carolina and went to Georgia,” Beamer said. “And Robert and A.J. and Alshon are all from within probably an hour of each other. And, you know, I got hired a little bit late. And Robert and A.J., I really wasn’t involved in their recruitment. But I always think about, man, like we had a great run in South Carolina. But just imagine if we had been able to keep Robert Quinn and A.J. Green to stay here at South Carolina how good that would have been.”

Both Quinn and Green were members of the 2008 high school class, again one cycle before the Gamecocks landed Gilmore and Jeffery.

Green, a standout at Summerville (S.C.) High, was the No. 2 prospect in the state of South Carolina and the No. 2 wide receiver in the country (behind Julio Jones) and a consensus five-star prospect among the two major companies doing rankings at the time, Rivals and ESPN.

Fort Dorchester’s Quinn was considered the No. 6 prospect in the Palmetto State and the No. 21 EDGE prospect in the country, a four-star by the recruiting industry.

Both prospects would go on to be first round picks in the NFL Draft with Green selected No. 4 overall by the Bengals and Quinn No. 14 overall by the Rams.

If the Gamecocks had landed Quinn he would have teamed up on a South Carolina defensive line that already featured standouts like Cliff Matthews, Clifton Geathers, Travian Robertson, and Ladi Ajiboye, though his time in college actually didn’t overlap with Clowney’s.

Looking back, the even bigger miss for the Gamecocks might have been Quinn’s teammate, class of 2007 five-star EDGE Carlos Dunlap.

Not only was Dunlap a second-round pick in his own right but he also could have put the Gamecocks in position to land Quinn a year later. South Carolina was also thought to be the favorite for Dunlap at one point.

But it’s when you re-write history and add Green to the South Carolina roster that things get really interesting.

Green, who collected 166 receptions for 2,619 yards and 23 touchdowns in his UGA career, would have teamed up with the late, great Kenny McKinley at receiver along with NFL tight end Jared Cook during Green’s freshman year.

Then in Green’s next two seasons he would have lined up across from Alshon Jeffery, giving arguably the best playcaller in the history of college football, possibly the best receiving duo in SEC history.

Of course, looking back, the Gamecocks weren’t really that close to landing Quinn or Green. But it’s still sometimes fun to think about the “what ifs.”

And as Beamer pointed out, in recruiting you will always lose more battles than you win.

“Oh, man. There’s so many because really, you lose more guys than you get,” Beamer said. “And you’re going to offer more players every single year that you don’t get.”