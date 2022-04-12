CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Spring game to be four quarters

South Carolina football fans who were disappointed that the Gamecocks didn’t have a true split-team scrimmage for their spring game last season received some good news from Shane Beamer on Tuesday.

This year’s Garnet and Black Spring Game, set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, will be a “true game,” the head coach revealed during a Tuesday press conference following the 13th practice of the spring.

“We’re going to break the teams up and we’re going to play like a game,” Beamer said. “It’s not going to be (just) offense-defense. I know last year because of our depth, I think we played the first half and then the second half was just some competitive third-down, red-zone, goal-line things. We’re not going to do that; we’re going to play four quarters.”

Last year, the South Carolina roster was missing so many players due to injury that playing it that way was a necessity. This year, there will be a true winner and loser.

Beamer added that they’re still working on the exact format of the quarters but that it won’t be four full 15-minute quarters.

He has also already split the roster up into two equal teams but they’ll continue to tweak the lineup if there are injuries in practice this week before announcing a final split roster closer to Saturday’s game. Right now, the Gamecocks are missing around 10 or so players due to injuries.

There will also be live special teams work during the contest with the teams split based on the units they’ve used in practice throughout the spring.

“We’ve been competing on special teams throughout the spring,” Beamer said. “Our team is divided up into four teams for special teams and each team has a captain and each team has a team name that they came up with, each team has a theme song, that’s their team. So they’ve been competing since day one of spring practice will have kind of the grand finale of that competition.”

The four team names are: “Street runners,” “Certified Steppas,” “Goon squad” and “Members only.”

Beamer is looking forward to having a true game and watching his team compete.

“We’re going to break it up so it’s going to be as even as possible, offensive starters on both teams, defensive starters on both teams and let these guys go play,” Beamer said. “I hope our fans will enjoy that and I know I’m looking forward to it. Hot a lot of work to do until then.”

This year’s spring game is part of the “Big Gamecock Weekend," which will include:

Cocky Trot 5K & Fun Run/Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday

Gamecock Block Party sponsored by Palmetto Shirt Company, 10 a.m. on Williams Street

Baseball vs. Ole Miss at 1 p.m. Saturday

Patrick Davis Pregame Concert, 5 p.m. Saturday in Gamecock Park

Alumni Flag Football game, 6 p.m. in William-Brice Stadium

Garnet and Black Spring Game at 7 p.m.

Postgame fireworks following the conclusion of the Spring Game

