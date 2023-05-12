There’s a lot of momentum in the South Carolina football program following an eight-win season that wrapped up with a pair of top-10 wins over Tennessee and Clemson.

As he’s looking to parlay that success into even more in 2023, head coach Shane Beamer made a surprising revelation.

“Other than quarterback, we’re going to play a true freshman at every single position,” Beamer said on Sirius XM Radio. “It’s a testament to the way that we’ve recruited, but it’s also we’ve got to get these guys ready in a hurry. And we’re fortunate that a lot of these guys were here during spring practice.”

Beamer has certainly created a lot of buzz in the program, buzz he’s been able to capitalize on in recruiting.

South Carolina football’s 2023 recruiting class finished ranked No. 16 nationally, just one year after finishing No. 28. But the news is even better in the 2024 class, where the Gamecocks currently sit at No. 6 nationally.

As Beamer gets some of those top recruits on campus, he certainly plans to play them.

“I was telling our Gamecock Club here in Columbia last night I think — not think, I know — we’re going to play true freshman, at least one, at every single position except hopefully quarterback,” he said. “Because if we play a true freshman at quarterback then something’s gone wrong with Spencer Rattler.”

While most analysts and prognosticators consider two-time national champion Georgia as the heavy favorite in the SEC East, the second spot appears a bit more contested.

Traditional power Florida is down after winning just six games in each of the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Tennessee is coming off an 11-win campaign and South Carolina managed to beat the Volunteers late last year.

Assuming things go well with playing freshmen, Beamer’s bunch could feasibly put South Carolina football into position to challenge for the division title.

“We lost a lot of production offensively and defensively off last year’s team, but really excited about the guys we have coming back,” Beamer said. “Really excited about the young guys that we have. We’re going to be a young team.”