CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Rattler announces return to Gamecocks

In what would be considered a shocking turn of events if you time traveled back to last offseason — quarterback Spencer Rattler has announced he will return to South Carolina for one more year.

Rattler made the announcement via his social media today.

The news is nothing short of massive for a South Carolina team that also recently received news that leading receiver Juice Wells would also return for the 2023 season.

Prior to the season, the consensus was that Rattler would be a one-and-done for the Gamecocks, essentially using Columbia as a stepping stone on his journey to the NFL.

The move does make some sense though, with the exception of a few games – Tennessee and Clemson included – Rattler had an average season and his numbers didn’t necessarily move the needle.

The performances against Tennessee and Clemson combined with an extra year of tape could help Rattler improve his draft stock even more. With a year in a pro-style scheme under his belt already, an extra year in new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains’ system will give him time to put more on tape for scouts.

Rattler finished the season with 3,012 yards, fifth-best in the SEC. He was sixth-best in the conference with 231.7 yards thrown per game.

After a rough start to the season, he improved his touchdown-to-interception ratio in the back half of the year – finishing with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

His best game of the year was South Carolina’s 63-38 win over then-No.5 Tennessee. Rattler was 30-for-37 through the air for 438 yards and six touchdown passes. The numbers for yards and touchdowns were both career highs.

Rattler’s QBR of 234.03 during that game was his best of the season. His prior season high was 180.54 against Vanderbilt – in that game he threw what was then a season high three touchdowns on 16-for-23 passing.

Rattler was a highly-touted quarterback prospect who started his career at Oklahoma before transferring to South Carolina.

A five-star prospect and the No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 class, Rattler was the 2020 Freshman of the Year and led Oklahoma to a Big 12 title. That was Shane Beamer’s final season with the sooner

After a 2021 season where Rattler was picked over for Caleb Williams, he transferred to the Gamecocks where he put up solid numbers in one season.

The Gamecocks are coming off their best regular season since 2017, winning eight games and ending the year with a bang. South Carolina started the year 6-4 but got to eight thanks to a dominating win over Tennessee and beating Clemson 31-30 in Death Valley.

It was South Carolina’s first win against a top-10 opponent under Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks’ first win in the rivalry since 2013.