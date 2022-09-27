CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Players excited by the move to Thursday

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer told his team prior to Tuesday’s practice that its game against SC State was being moved to Thursday night.

“There’s always that moment when you break news like that, you don’t know how they’re going to act,” Beamer said in his weekly press conference Tuesday. “But, the players are excited about the opportunity to play in primetime.”

South Carolina’s game against the Bulldogs was originally scheduled for a Noon kickoff Saturday, Oct. 1, but was changed due to the possible inclement weather Hurricane Ian is expected to bring to the state.

Beamer said he knew Monday night there was the possibility of a change.

“I gave my opinion,” Beamer said. “We had a Plan A and Plan B. I talked with the coordinators, but certainly we can’t do everything. We had a normal Tuesday practice and tomorrow (Wednesday) will be a combination of what we do on Thursday and Friday.”

Beamer said he reached out to the Miami Dolphins in order to get a feel for preparing for a short week would look like. The Dolphins, who played Sunday, are scheduled to face the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night.

South Carolina is coming off a 56-20 win over Charlotte Saturday. The Gamecocks rushed for nearly 300 yards and outscored the 49ers 36-6 in the second half.

“We had a great practice this morning,” Beamer said. “Anytime you have success you want to get after it again as soon as possible. We’ve shown we can run the football, and I know the type of weapons we have on offense. We just want to continue to get better.”

Thursday’s game will be the third matchup all-time between South Carolina and SC State. The Gamecocks currently lead the series 2-0 with wins in 2007 and 2009.

“I think our players know that this is a talented team,” Beamer said. “(SC State) had a player drafted last year, and will have players from this team drafted. We have in-state players that know what this program is about.”

Beamer said he expects defensive backs Cam Smith and Darius Rush to be ready to play after missing Saturday’s game due to injury.

“(SC State) has a receiver (Shaq) Davis who has great length and size,” Beamer said. “Some of the catches he makes, going over the top of defenders, and the speed he has, I’ve been in Cam’s (Smith), (Darius) Rush’s and (Marcellas) Dial’s ear because I know he will be excited to go against our defensive backs.”

Offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum is not expected to play Thursday night. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network with kickoff scheduled at 7 p.m.