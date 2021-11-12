CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Mizzou, Gamecocks set for SEC showdown

Missouri's Tyler Badie leads the league with 1,030 yards rushing to go with 11 TD runs, helping to take some of the pressure off an offense that might not have quarterback Connor Bazelak again. He's been out with an injury, which left Brady Cook and Tyler Macon to split the reps last week.

The Gamecocks' Kevin Harris led the league in rushing last season, though he's struggled a bit in part due to an offseason back procedure. But he also has two capable running mates in ZaQuandre White and JuJu McDowell.

"Missouri, they got good players. They're a good team overall. All teams in the SEC are," Gamecocks offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwynn said, "so this is going to be a good game. We just have to keep working this week."

Better run D

The Tigers were so bad against the run earlier this season that Drinkwitz fired his defensive line coach. And while it took a couple weeks for changes to take root, Missouri was much better against Georgia's stout run game last weekend.

"I really felt like we were physical in the trenches," Drinkwitz said. "Obviously we still gave up 166 yards rushing, which is too many, but it was a step in the right direction."

Quarterbacks beware