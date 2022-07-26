CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Massey says Gamecocks to go 5-7 in '22 season

It’s preseason projection time for South Carolina.

As the season approaches, sites will release team’s game-by-game projections and the Gamecocks are no different.

Massey Ratings released its projections for South Carolina and predicted scores as well. Right now, Massey sees the Gamecocks at 5-7 with a handful of toss-up games on the docket.

Georgia State: 74% (Projected score: 31-21)

This will be an interesting game with story lines aplenty. Former South Carolina offensive line coach and interim head coach Shawn Elliott has turned the Panthers into a quality program.

It’ll be a tough opening game, but South Carolina certainly enters as heavy favorites.

At Arkansas: 34% (21-28)

One of the toughest games on the schedule, the Gamecocks get an Arkansas team coming off a really good year in week two.

The Razorbacks do lose some key pieces but return starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, along with other contributors from last year’s nine-win team. South Carolina will likely be underdogs in this game and aren’t projected by Massey to win.

If the Gamecocks want to have the season they hope, winning a game like this would be a big boon for it.

Georgia: 23% (20-31)

This one will be tough, regardless of where it’s played. South Carolina getting the reigning national champions at home helps, but Georgia will be expected to win the East again and contend for another league title.

Charlotte: 87% (36-17)

The reprieve after back-to-back SEC games, the Gamecocks will likely be heavy favorites over a Will Healy Charlotte team. It’s not a cakewalk, but the Gamecocks are projected to win this one at home.

South Carolina State: 100% (45-7)

South Carolina has the heaviest odds by Massey to win this game. The Bulldogs are coming off a seven-win season. The Gamecocks are going to be big favorites in this one and are expected to win.

At Kentucky: 37% (23-28)

If South Carolina is going to have a big year, it will have to beat the Wildcats. It’ll be a tough test on the road against a good Kentucky team projected to finish second in the East. It’s not impossible, but the last win in Lexington came in 2012.

Texas A&M: 46% (21-24)

The Aggies are going to be a good team, but Massey projects this as close to a toss-up. The Gamecocks get a boost having this game at home. South Carolina has never beaten Texas A&M in eight tries, but this year they could have a decent shot.

Missouri: 62% (29-24)

In one of the games Massey projects the Gamecocks to win, this seems like a game in which South Carolina will be a favorite. Missouri will be better than last year offensively, but the Gamecocks get this one at home.

At Vanderbilt: 64% (27-21)

Vanderbilt is still a few years from being able to compete consistently in the conference. This game is on the road, but the Gamecocks should be heavy favorites again in Nashville.

At Florida: 39% (24-28)

This is a tough game on the road and one Massey doesn’t project the Gamecocks to win. If South Carolina wants to inch toward eight or nine wins, this is a game that matters.

Tennessee: 49% (27-28)

Another toss-up game for the Gamecocks, Massey gives the Vols a slight edge. The Gamecocks get this one at home, and it will be a big game for South Carolina’s season.

At Clemson: 35% (21-27)

South Carolina hasn’t beat its rival since 2013 and Massey projects the Tigers to win this one at Clemson this year. The Gamecocks do have a shot with Massey projecting a close six-point game.