CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks to open 2023 season against Tar Heels

COLUMBIA – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral-site contest slated for next year.

South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game in Charlotte against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 2. North Carolina leads the all-time series 35-20-4, but South Carolina has won seven of the last nine meetings between these two bordering flagship state universities. The last three meetings have all taken place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with the Gamecocks taking two of those three, including a 38-21 win in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The 2023 Gamecocks’ home opener is set for Sept. 9 when the Furman Paladins make their way to Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina holds a 28-20-1 all-time lead over the Paladins out of the FCS-level Southern Conference, including 13 wins in the last 14 matchups.

The Gamecocks open the 2023 SEC portion of the schedule on the road at Georgia on Sept. 16. The Bulldogs hold a 54-19-2 lead in the all-time series, including a 30-9 advantage when the game has been played in Athens.

Carolina’s SEC home opener is Sept. 23 when the Mississippi State Bulldogs come to Columbia. The Gamecocks hold a slim 9-7 advantage in the all-time series, including a 5-3 edge when playing in Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina wraps up the month of September with a date at Tennessee on Sept. 30. The Volunteers lead the all-time series by a 28-10-2 margin, including an 18-3 mark in Knoxville.

The Gamecocks will enjoy their lone off week of the season on the weekend of Oct. 7 before returning to SEC action on Oct. 14 when they host the Florida Gators. The Gators lead the all-time series 29-10-3, but hold just a 12-8-1 advantage in Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina rolled to a 40-17 win last year in Columbia.

The Gamecocks are on the road in SEC play each of the next two weeks, traveling to Missouri on Oct. 21, then to Texas A&M on Oct. 28 in a pair of trophy games. The Mayor’s Cup will be up for grabs when the two schools that call Columbia home meet at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium. The Tigers have won the last three meetings to take a 7-5 lead in the all-time series.

The Bonham Trophy will be in the balance when Carolina travels to College Station a week later. The Aggies have won all eight of the meetings between the two “permanent” SEC rivals.

South Carolina finishes the 2023 regular season with four consecutive home games during the month of November. They open that stretch on Nov. 4 with the first-ever Gamecocks vs. Gamecocks gridiron meeting, as Jacksonville State comes to Columbia. Jacksonville State will transition to the FBS level and join Conference USA in 2023.

The Vanderbilt Commodores will play in Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 11. South Carolina has completely dominated the ‘Dores over the years, holding a 27-4 lead in the all-time series, including wins in each of the last 13 meetings on the gridiron.

The Gamecocks wrap up their 2023 SEC slate on Nov. 18 when the Kentucky Wildcats make a visit to Columbia. The Wildcats have turned the tables in the series, winning seven of the last eight meetings after Carolina won 10 straight from 2000-09. The Gamecocks still hold an 18-14-1 advantage overall.

The traditional regular season finale for the Palmetto State bragging rights is set for Nov. 25 when the Clemson Tigers invade Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson leads the series by a 72-42-4 margin.

Carolina 2023 schedule

Sept. 2 vs North Carolina (in Charlotte)

Sept. 9 FURMAN

Sept. 16 at Georgia*

Sept. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE*

Sept. 30 at Tennessee*

Oct. 7 OPEN DATE

Oct. 14 FLORIDA*

Oct. 21 at Missouri*

Oct. 28 at Texas A&M*

Nov. 4 JACKSONVILLE STATE

Nov. 11 VANDERBILT*

Nov. 18 KENTUCKY*

Nov. 25 CLEMSON

*SEC Game