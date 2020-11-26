CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks should make a ‘Buddy’ call

It looks like University of South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner will have additional support this time around in their search for a head football coach.

Ventura Partners will help identify candidates for the job. The firm is reportedly to receive between $50,000 to $125,000 to find the school’s 35th head coach by Dec. 16.

For those fans critical of Tanner’s previous coaching hires in football (Will Muschamp) and baseball (Chad Holbrook, Mark Kingston), this is encouraging news. Of course, having extra eyes for any important task is helpful as long as everyone is on the same page.

Perhaps, South Carolina could also seek input from a former employee with a nose for talent and keen insight into building a successful football program. Perhaps it should receive some consultation from that someone who has some free time before the spring.

I’m talking about South Carolina State head football coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough.

A brief recap. Before becoming the Bulldogs’ all-time winningest head coach and after leading Fairfield-Central to the 1996 Class 3A title, Pough was the Gamecocks’ running backs coach.