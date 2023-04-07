Expectations are sky-high for the South Carolina Gamecocks entering the 2023 season. This next season is arguably the most highly anticipated Gamecock football campaign since 2013.

Many factors contribute to this as USC is coming off its best season since 2017. The Gamecocks are bringing in their best recruiting class in over 10 years to Columbia. Spencer Rattler and Juice Wells are running it back for one more year. The arrival of new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains hopes to bring out the full potential of a talented offense.

As Gamecock Nation has valid reasons to be optimistic about this upcoming season, let’s take a deep dive into what this team’s ‘Floor and Ceiling’ truly are.

The floor for the 2023 Gamecock football program

The first thing that has to be mentioned when looking at the 2023 schedule is that South Carolina is only facing two lower level programs due to an out-of-conference matchup against UNC. Most years, the Gamecocks have three of those lower-level matchups which adds another surefire win that you can count on when predicting the overall record.

The other aspect that jumps off the page when looking at the schedule is the amount of “toss-up” games there are. Only two SEC East opponents will have their starting quarterback returning from last season and that is including Vanderbilt’s AJ Swann who split starting duties with the now-transferred Mike Wright.

This quarterback carousel in the SEC East brings unknowns about each matchup which makes predicting a floor more difficult than usual.

When thinking about the floor, there is an argument to be made that the Gamecocks could lose to all of these teams: UNC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Clemson.

That would leave the Gamecocks with an abysmal 3-9 record for the year, which is unrealistic in my opinion. I think even in the worst-case scenario the Gamecocks will win three of those losable games.

This would leave USC with a 6-6 record at the finish of the regular season. I know this scenario will be hurtful for fans to think about, but when you have the hardest schedule in the country a talented team can end up 6-6 if things don’t fall your way.

Ceiling for the 2023 team

Now for the more exciting stuff: just how good can the Gamecocks be next season?

This is a good team, but there are still major holes in the roster that will could prohibit the program from being an elite team. There is still hope of being a really good team.

If this offense can fully unlock its potential, it could be a scary sight for opposing defenses next season. If Spencer Rattler finds a way to be comfortable and confident in this offense it will go as far as he takes it. This is undoubtedly his team now and the success of the offense will depend on him playing as he did at the end of the season.

The defensive outlook for next season is more concerning than the offense. In the past few years, this defense has been bailed out by the number of turnovers the Gamecocks have been able to force. The defense has been at the top of the SEC in creating turnovers. This has been a great strength of the team, but it is a bad habit to bank on turnovers to win a game.

When the defense was unable to force turnovers, it usually led to giving up massive offensive performances.

The defensive line will once again be a big area of concern for this unit as there is not a lot of depth in that room at all and only a couple of players who have proven themselves to be reliable.

The other big concern for the defense will be that they lost their top two cornerbacks to the NFL draft. Cam Smith and Darius Rush were one of the best corner duos in college football which was a great asset to the team. Along with their ability to lock down talented receivers, trusting them provided USC with a lot of different defensive options. The staff was able to put those corners on islands and leave them in one-one-one coverage with no help. That allowed Carolina to commit more bodies to stop the run in the middle of the field.

This is worth mentioning to show that the loss of Rush and Smith is almost just as much of a detriment to the run defense as it is to the passing defense.

Ultimately, I think this defense is going to struggle more than people are anticipating next season which affects the ceiling for the team.

There is only one team on the schedule for next year that I feel really confident saying that USC will lose to in 2023. Regardless of losing a lot of talent to the NFL Draft, including their quarterback Stetson Bennett, it is hard to imagine that USC is ready to knock off Georgia, especially considering that the game is in Athens and just the third week of the season.

After Georgia, it is hard to look at the schedule and pick out teams that the Gamecocks have no chance of beating.

All said and done, I believe the ceiling for the team will be 9-3. There are too many solid teams on the schedule to imagine the only loss being to Georgia. My best guess would be that the two other losses would be from this group: UNC, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Clemson.

Those five games will define the season for the Gamecocks, as they will need to find a way to win as many of those toss-up games as possible. Finding a way to win the games that they are supposed to win like Florida and Missouri will also be crucial as those have proven to be trap games for USC in the past.

A 9-3 campaign for the 3rd year under Coach Beamer would continue to build on the momentum this program has built over the last two years. We would see another jump in recruiting success and become one step closer to truly competing for the SEC East.