Shane Beamer and company have landed their first five-star recruit as a staff in Nyckoles Harbor.

Harbor is the number 1 athlete in the country according to On3. Now that Harbor has signed with the Gamecocks, it is time to do a deeper dive into his place on the roster.

As Harbor’s recruitment began, all signs pointed toward him playing on defense at the EDGE position and Sterling Lucas was heavily involved in his recruitment. As his recruitment continued, Harbor’s positional outlook pivoted as he became more interested in playing on the offensive side of the ball.

Not only did Harbor want to play offense in college, but the change was also made in part because he does not want to gain weight because of his track career. Playing EDGE at his current weight would be very difficult and his role would be very limited as he would only be involved in passing situations.

As time went on Jody Wright began to become more involved in Harbor’s recruitment as his frame suggests that he would play TE on offense. Coach Wright and Lucas worked hand in hand with Coach Beamer and the rest of the coaching staff to land Harbor. Dowell Loggains was also able to create a great relationship with Harbor in a short period of time which instilled Harbor’s trust in the offense moving forward.

These factors all made it seem like Harbor would be taking most of his snaps at the tight end position for the Gamecocks moving forward. That was before Coach Beamer’s signing day press conference where he mentioned that the staff and Harbor plan for him to primarily play wide receiver moving forward. This was a very interesting development as his recruitment was led by the coaches from the EDGE and TE positions. Although those coaches led his recruitment, this decision makes sense considering Harbor’s frame and abilities.

Harbor will have an opportunity to be a big-time contributor early in his career as the wide receiver room desperately needs players to step up behind Juice Wells. Harbor provides diversity in the wide receiver room as his frame and skill set is very unique. The closest comparison would be Xavier Legette as he is another tall receiver with a big frame. Although Harbor and Legette have some similarities, Harbor’s world-class speed adds another dimension to his game and opens a lot of doors for different ways that he could be used.

The other two receivers right behind Wells and Legette are Dakereon Joyner and Ahmarean Brown who are both smaller receivers. Harbor’s size will demand the attention of a taller defensive back from the opposing team which should help the one-on-one matchups for Brown and Joyner.

Although Beamer’s indication is that Harbor will be joining the wide receiver room, Harbor will have some position versatility. He will likely line up in the slot, and potentially even in the backfield as an H-back, and will run a lot of routes that would typically be run from the tight end position. He can also line up on the outside for vertical routes downfield and I would anticipate him to line up on the outside frequently in the red zone. His height will be a serious asset as throwing windows shrink on that part of the field.

Harbor is another weapon that Spencer Rattler will be lucky to have in the 2023 season. South Carolina has put together a number of weapons for Rattler to throw to next season. The potential lineup of Juice Wells, Xavier Legette, Trey Knox, and Nyckoles Harbor all on the field at the same time will be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Along with all of those players being extremely talented, the size of that lineup is one of the biggest that I can remember.

The options are endless when a player as talented as Nyckoles Harbor enters your program. Ultimately, his positional home and usage will be decided once the coaches get the chance to evaluate him up close and personal during fall camp.