CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Defense got 'upper hand' in scrimmage, Beamer says

South Carolina football held its first spring scrimmage Saturday and head coach Shane Beamer said the defense got the “upper hand.”

“Overall, I thought the first scrimmage went well,” Beamer said Tuesday after South Carolina finished its 10th spring practice. “The defense played great and I thought we tackled well, that stood out. Early on you see a lot of missed tackles and sloppy play and we didn’t have that.”

Offensively, Beamer was disappointed in the number of turnovers.

“You can’t win football games when you turn the ball over,” Beamer said. “That is something we have to get corrected. Credit our defense, they led the SEC in takeaways last season, and they did that Saturday.”

Beamer said he was eager to see how his offense would respond after Saturday’s performance, and thought they did a good job. He complimented the offensive line and said they have taken a “step forward” from last year.

“I thought pass protection was pretty good for the most part, particularly with that first group,” Beamer said. “I’m really pleased with their progress and what they have done so far.”

Injuries continue to plague the South Carolina offense as receivers Dakereon Joyner, EJ Jenkins and Xavier Legette missed Saturday’s scrimmage along with running back JuJu McDowell. Beamer said none of the injuries is long-term and all are working toward getting back for the Gamecocks' second scrimmage scheduled for Saturday.

Tight-end Jaheim Bell continues to deal with a hamstring injury that has kept him out nearly all spring, Beamer said he is unsure whether Bell will return before summer workouts.

“The depth is better at every single position on offense right now compared to last year,” Beamer said. “A lot of guys returned, but ultimately I think they know that our coaching staff is going to do what’s best for the South Carolina football program. We have to do what gives us the best opportunity to win football games. It’s a production business. If you produce there will be opportunities on the field. We have a lot more pieces on offense and we have to continue to find the guys that can best help us.”

One new face is quarterback Spencer Rattler. Beamer said the transfer from Oklahoma did a good job Saturday communicating with the offense.

“Spencer was good,” Beamer said. “It was his first time he was in a scrimmage setting where we’re signaling plays and he’s having to communicate with the huddle. I thought he was great, he didn’t look like a guy that was lost out there. He did a good job of commanding the offense. We all saw the areas were we have to be better. It was a good learning experience for all of us.”

Beamer said the Gamecocks plan to practice Thursday and hold their second scrimmage Saturday. He challenged South Carolina fans to be in attendance for the Garnet and Black Spring Game scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience,” Beamer said. “We have a ton of recruits coming and it’s a great opportunity to see our team and encourage them. Every opportunity to be at Williams-Brice Stadium matters and we need Gamecock Nation to show out next Saturday night."

