CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer wants USC focused on Tigers

Last season, South Carolina entered its rivalry game with Clemson coming off a 21-17 victory over Auburn that helped the Gamecocks get bowl eligible.

The Tigers would come to Columbia and shutout South Carolina 30-0.

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer does not want a repeat of last year as the Gamecocks prepare to travel to Memorial Stadium Saturday.

“The best way to prepare is stop talking about Tennessee,” Beamer said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “I told our players (Tuesday) after practice it’s full speed ahead on the next opponent. We’re moving on, and we didn’t do a great job of that last year. We didn’t perform (against Clemson) and that was on me. It starts with preparation during the week, but we certainly want to build on last week.”

Beamer said Clemson is arguably playing its best football of the season as the Tigers defeated Miami 40-10 last week to finish unbeaten in ACC play.

“Another 10-win season, another chance to win the conference and they take everyone’s best shot,” Beamer said. “They’re extremely talented and well-coached, we have to have a great week of preparation, but we’re excited for the challenge.”

Beamer coached in the rivalry as an assistant from 2007-10. Last season was his first experience as a head coach.

“Monday after last year’s loss, I went to recruit at a high school in Charleston,” Beamer said. “You go in and see that half are sky high and half are not sky high. It opens your eyes to the rivalry, and usually you’re reminded when you attend these Gamecock Club events about how important this game is.”

South Carolina played its best offensive game of the season in a 63-38 win over fifth-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Beamer said the offense made some minor changes, but it was more about execution.

“We played really well, but it’s not like we re-invented the offense,” Beamer said. “We tweaked some things and narrowed down some of the play calling. Spencer (Rattler) played really well, and made some big-time throws. It wasn’t a lot of new plays we just executed better and we’ll have to do that again this Saturday.”

Beamer said the key will be finding a way to run the football against Clemson’s defense. Last week against Tennessee, the Gamecocks rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

“They’re not going to let Spencer have time and get comfortable,” Beamer said. “With their defensive line and the athleticism they have at linebacker, they are really good. I used the word disruptive for Tennessee’s defense, and they are, but these guys are a different level. We have to help Spencer and the best way to do that is run the ball, but it’s easier said than done because they are so talented and well-coached.”

South Carolina may be getting some extra help in the backfield as Marshawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith both practiced Tuesday. Beamer said the training staff will monitor their progress Wednesday and Thursday.

“Marshawn told me he was going to play,” Beamer said. “We’re optimistic that both will trend in the right direction and be ready Saturday.”

Saturday’s game will be the first time the Gamecocks have visited Memorial Stadium since the 2018 season. The two teams did not meet in 2020 due to COVID protocols.

“It’s going to take mental toughness,” Beamer said of playing at Clemson. “We know it will be a rocking environment, and we have to handle it better than the last time we were on the road. We laid an egg two weeks ago in Florida, and we can’t be that team Saturday. Both teams have a lot to play for, but talking during the week and wanting it more isn’t going to get it done. Preparing and playing well is the key.”