With just over a week until the Garnet and Black Spring Game, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is making sure his players don’t become complacent.

“Ten practices in, human nature would be to coast,” Beamer said to a group of media Tuesday afternoon. “I want to see us progress and get better.”

Beamer said the Gamecocks lost focus around this same time last year, and he’s making sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Last year, we didn’t do a great job academically, we didn’t do a great job of keeping the locker room clean, we didn’t get better,” Beamer said. “Players, coaches, everyone in the building…there should be no complacency. With one week left, we still have a lot of work to do.”

South Carolina hit the practice field Saturday for its first scrimmage of the spring. Beamer said the team was able to put in a lot of work as the Gamecocks ran 115 plays.

“Great work by the offense, great work by the defense and special teams,” Beamer said of the scrimmage. “First scrimmages are always interesting operationally, we were good getting the calls in on both offense and defense. We wanted to get a lot of young guys a ton of work because we have to make some evaluations on these guys.”

Beamer said the offense spent most of the scrimmage working on its perimeter passing, making sure to find the players who will be able to block downfield. He said the offense has to do a better job of having more explosive plays in the passing game.

“Last year, you saw we were a different team late in the year because of the explosive plays we made on offense,” Beamer said. “Give credit to the defense for doing a good job in stopping those plays Saturday.”

Beamer said the team also worked on situational offense, including trying to close out games.

“We were crap at that last season,” Beamer said.

Dakereon Joyner continues to work with the running backs, and Beamer said he did a good job with his reps during the scrimmage.

“All those (running backs) looked great,” Beamer said. “The three (Joyner, Juju McDowell and Marion Anderson) are all working with the top group, and each had some nice runs.”

As South Carolina prepares for its spring game, Beamer was asked about current Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze’s comments about scheduling opposing teams for spring games or exhibitions.

“In was on my soapbox about this back in 2008 or 2009, and I said exactly what (Hugh) Freeze said yesterday,” Beamer said. “It would be great to play a spring game or preseason game against another team, and give the money to charity. I love the spring game, but we are the only sport that doesn’t get an exhibition or a scrimmage in August (before we start the season). If we can’t do it in August, then let’s do something in the spring, you’ll have great crowds and you can give back.”

South Carolina’s Garnet and Black Spring Game is once again kicking off at 7 p.m. Beamer said he hopes to have a great crowd for the Gamecocks’ return to Williams-Brice.

“It’s going to be an amazing environment,” Beamer said. “It’s the first time back at Williams-Brice since the Tennessee game, and I hope to create a great atmosphere for our players and recruits that will be on campus.”