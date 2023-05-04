South Carolina’s football roster is in a good spot exiting the spring, but that doesn’t mean the Gamecocks aren’t looking to add through the transfer portal.

They’ve been very active in monitoring transfers at a few different positions to round out the 2023 version of South Carolina football.

Each position obviously has certain traits that the Gamecocks look for. But there are a few non-negotiables as well when South Carolina is choosing whether or not to take a player.

“First and foremost the kind of person we want to bring in the program. There are some schools out there that just grab a player to grab a player and don’t know anything about them. We’re going to do our research. We have a couple of young men in the portal right now that are being talked about on y’all’s sites,” Beamer said.

“I talked to four different coaches at his previous school saying, ‘Just tell me everything about him.’ I’ve seen the culture at different places get out of whack–pro and college–by not having the right people in your program. I want to bring in the right person into the program.”

South Carolina has a few scholarships to work with right now. The Gamecocks are targeting positions of need like the EDGE spot and running back.

The Gamecocks have shown interest in Syracuse’s Jatius Geer and a few other running backs in the portal while also poking around at a few other positions.

Regardless, though, the same overarching evaluations happen with each individual prospect.

“I want to make sure they want to work and they’re coming here for the right reasons and want to compete. We had a young man want us to promise him a starting spot last night and we wouldn’t,” Beamer said. “So he’s going to another SEC school. I wish him well. I’m not into promising roster spots or starting jobs. We’re into competing.”

The portal window has officially closed to where only graduate transfers can enter the portal. That means most of the guys South Carolina could recruit are in there.

After the general fit into the program, the next step is figuring out if the player can help in a critical area of need.

“We’re trying to make every position better,” he said. “There are some positions we don’t have a lot of depth at right now. Those are critical positions for us right now.”

South Carolina coaches are in the midst of transfer portal recruiting right now. But players do have the next few weeks off.

The Gamecocks get most of May to go home and be around family before reporting back Memorial Day weekend to begin offseason workouts.

It’s then Beamer would like to have his roster either set or as close to set as possible.

“It would be hard if they weren’t here when we started summer school in June. Obviously from an academic standpoint but also from a workout standpoint. You want any new player here for the whole summer,” Beamer said. “It’s not the end all be all if you’re not. But it will be hard to have an impactful role if you’re not here the whole summer.”