CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer supports Satterfield play calling

The South Carolina football team saw its four-game win streak come to an end in a 23-10 loss to Missouri Saturday in Columbia.

Following the game, head coach Shane Beamer was asked if he would make a change in who would be calling plays after the Gamecocks had just over 200 yards of total offense.

“Nope,” Beamer said.

He doubled-down on that decision Tuesday when asked about offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and his position with the team.

“If I felt like changing the role of a coach on our staff was the best thing to do, then I would do it,” Beamer said during his weekly press conference. “That’s something you do at the end of the season. We need to try and get better where we are right now.”

Leading rusher Marshawn Lloyd ran for 30 yards before leaving the game with an injury. South Carolina finished the game with 32 yards rushing while quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 20-of-30 passes for 171 yards and an interception. He was also sacked four times.

“We have to look at moving (Spencer) out of the pocket,” Beamer said. “Missouri has a disruptive defense, and sometimes you’re going to get beat. We have to win our share of battles and help Spencer with protection.”

Beamer said there is a disconnect in the execution he’s seen in practice vs. what is being executed on the field during the game.

“We have to coach better and play better,” Beamer said. “As bad as it looked the other night, I see a lot of plays out there to be made. You look back to see why it didn’t get done, and it starts with me.”

South Carolina is preparing to face a Vanderbilt team that is coming off a bye week.

“Every game is going to be tough,” Beamer said. “Our total commitment is to play our very best in Nashville Saturday night. I know we have a chance to progress and be a good football team. We just have to put all three phases together and do it more consistently.”

Beamer was asked about personnel issues on the field, specifically the lack of playing time for tight end Jaheim Bell.

“Jaheim needs to be on the field more than he was the other night,” Beamer said. “We want to get our best players on the field, but we have to do a better job of sustaining drives and not being down 17-0 after 11 offensive plays.”