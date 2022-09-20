CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer sees positives in Georgia loss

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer displayed a positive attitude when he met with the media during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

“I believe we’re close,” Beamer said. “I know we’re not as far away as it looked on Saturday. You do see on tape opportunities to be made, so we have to get back to the practice field and try to get better. You can’t just flick a switch. Guys are practicing well and with good intent.”

The Gamecocks dropped to 1-2 on the season and 0-2 in conference play after a 49-7 loss to top-ranked Georgia Saturday.

“Sunday, we sat together as an offense and went through every play to let each player see how close we are,” Beamer said. “We have guys open, and almost popped some runs. I felt like we made improvements.”

Beamer said the key is to stay on the field and get first downs.

“We have a lot of guys on offense that can make plays,” Beamer said. “The preparation is no different this week, it’s about how we can get better.”

South Carolina will face Charlotte Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The 49ers (1-3) are entering the game after a 42-41 victory over Georgia State.

“Charlotte is certainly getting better,” Beamer said. They return a lot of starters, and their quarterback (Chris Reynolds) is a four-time captain and the school’s all-time leading passer. He’s a great athlete and everything he’s billed to be.”

Reynolds completed 31-of-43 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns against the Panthers last week.

“(Charlotte) scored more points on Georgia State than we did, so our defense has a big challenge,” Beamer said. “You can see them getting more and more comfortable each week.”

South Carolina was without five starters on defense Saturday against Georgia including Cam Smith, R.J. Roderick and Alex Huntley. Darius Rush and Devonni Reed were injured against the Bulldogs.

“Everyone that you’re going to ask me about that didn’t play last week or the ones that got hurt during the game, I would say every single one of them are questionable,” Beamer said. ““Some of them practiced today, limited, some of them didn’t practice today. All of them have a chance to play.”

Jordan Strachan and Mohamed Kaba are both out for the season.

Beamer said as many as four true freshmen were on defense Saturday against Georgia.

“Communication is getting better on defense,” Beamer said. “Great defenses need to constantly be talking, but you have to have the confidence in you’re what you’re doing to be confident enough to speak. With four true freshmen on the field together it will come with experience, but I told our guys we don’t have time to wait.”

Former Irmo standout Nick Emmanwori continues to be a bright spot for the defense. The true freshman led the Gamecocks with 14 tackles against Georgia.

Saturday’s kickoff against UNC-Charlotte is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU.