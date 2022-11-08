CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer says 'Orange Crush' is opportunity

It’s a return of the "Orange Crush" schedule for South Carolina as they prepare to face Florida this weekend in Gainesville.

Much like when they entered the league, the Gamecocks will finish this season with Florida, Tennessee and Clemson. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said it presents his team with a lot of opportunities.

“The term (Orange Crush) is right on,” Beamer said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “We’re going to be seeing a whole lot of orange over the next three weeks. It’s an unbelievable challenge going up against an improving Florida team, then facing two teams that were ranked in the Top 5 last week.”

Beamer said former Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer would stress to his teams that people would “Remember November.”

“Our guys realize they have a chance to do some special things (these next three weeks),” Beamer said.

Florida enters Saturday’s matchup after defeating Texas A&M in College Station Saturday. The Gators rushed for 291 yards and three touchdowns as a team against the Aggies. Florida currently has three players ranked in the Top 20 in rushing in the Southeastern Conference including quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“(Richardson’s) size and speed really stand out when you watch him on film,” Beamer said. “He can make every throw on the field, it’s easy to see why some have him as one of the top four or five quarterbacks in the NFL Draft.”

Beamer said his team struggled against another mobile quarterback, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson, earlier this season.

“We have to make sure our defensive backs are fitting the run, and being aggressive,” Beamer said. “We’ve had some missed tackles the last few weeks and that leads to explosive runs. We’re not where we need to be, but we’re not in panic mode. It’s a big challenge this week because we have to tackle the running backs and the quarterback.”

Beamer, who was a South Carolina assistant in 2010, was asked about the team’s victory in The Swamp that clinched the SEC Eastern Division.

“I remember (our team) playing well in all three phases,” Beamer said. “I remember Marcus Lattimore putting the team on his back and how special it was for (Coach) Spurrier to have that validation of what can be done at South Carolina. That night, we showed it can be done and we’re working hard to get back to that point.”

South Carolina’s recent victory over Vanderbilt gave the Gamecocks six wins and made them bowl eligible.

“We’re proud to be bowl eligible, but we’re not satisfied,” Beamer said. “We don’t take anything for granted, and it’s a great accomplishment in Year 2, but there’s a lot left to accomplish this year. We want to be better than we were last season.”