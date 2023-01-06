CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer gets extension, Teasley loses interim tag

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has approved the extension of head football coach Shane Beamer’s contract through the 2027 season, it was announced today.

“I am very grateful to President Amiridis, Coach Tanner, (Senior Deputy Athletics Director) Chance Miller and our Board of Trustees for their belief in what we are doing as a football program,” said Coach Beamer. “I am so fortunate to be the football coach at the University of South Carolina. I’m very proud of what we’ve done the last two seasons, but it’s just the beginning. The best days of Gamecock football are about to happen.”

Beamer, 45, just completed his second season. Carolina posted an 8-5 record, including a 4-4 mark in Southeastern Conference play, finishing third in the Eastern Division.

The 2022 regular season was highlighted by signature back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson. It marked the first time in school history that Carolina posted consecutive wins over top-10 opponents.

“Coach Beamer has done a tremendous job as the leader of our football program,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “His passion and desire to excel on and off the field have inspired our student athletes and our great fanbase. I am very excited about the synergy and trajectory of our football program. He knows what a high-quality football program should encompass. I am delighted that he is our football coach.”

“I am excited we were able to cap off our very successful football season by presenting to Coach Beamer an attractive contract extension. Shane has provided outstanding leadership to our student athletes and his coaching team through his tireless work ethics and caring personality. But most importantly, through his infectious energy and enthusiasm, he has mobilized our alumni, friends and supporters who have embraced the new ‘Beamer-ball’ era. We are very proud to have him as our football coach,” said University President Michael Amiridis.

“Today’s Board action demonstrates our commitment to Coach Beamer and our student-athletes. Shane is a tremendous ambassador for our football program and for our university. USC is committed to developing a championship program, which is what our alumni and fans expect and deserve,” said University Board Chair Thad Westbrook.

Teasley named Offensive Line Coach

USC head coach Shane Beamer announced that Lonnie Teasley will assume the role as the Gamecocks’ offensive line coach on a full-time basis, replacing Greg Adkins as one of the Gamecocks’ 10 on-field coaches. Adkins is expected to remain on staff in another role, assisting with the Gamecocks’ offense.

“Lonnie did a great job stepping in for and working alongside Greg with the offensive line this past season,” said Coach Beamer. “He was instrumental in the offensive line’s improvement and is a fantastic recruiter as well.”