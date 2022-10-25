CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer, Gamecocks still writing their story

Saturday’s 30-24 win over Texas A&M was a first for the South Carolina football program, and propelled the Gamecocks into the AP Top 25.

“It feels different, to have a ranking as a head coach,” South Carolina’s Shane Beamer said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “It’s something that we’re proud of, but we’re nowhere near satisfied.”

Beamer said the ranking is proof that his team has things moving in the right direction.

“It’s just the next step,” Beamer said. “Credit to the people in this program, and how they have worked. Two years ago when this team won two games, I’m sure a national ranking was the furthest thing from most people’s minds.”

Beamer thanked the fans for the environment they created against Texas A&M. He credited the crowd with the eight false start penalties that were called against the Aggies.

South Carolina is back at home Saturday looking to win its fifth-consecutive game on the season. The Gamecocks will face Missouri at 4 p.m. The Tigers have won three-straight games in the series.

“We have a big challenge this week in Missouri,” Beamer said. “They’re a really talented team that has been in every Southeastern Conference game they’ve played this season. Every game in conference has come down to one possession.”

Missouri’s three conference losses were by three points, four points and seven points.

“They are much improved on offense, after making a change at coordinator,” Beamer said. “They’re good on third down, good in the red zone and good at forcing turnovers. It’s a well-coached, disruptive defense. That line can single-handedly wreck your game plan.”

Missouri is currently allowing teams to convert 27-percent on third downs. South Carolina finished a season-high 8-of-16 on third down conversions against Texas A&M.

“We’re motivated to get back to work,” Beamer said. “We had a really good practice (Tuesday) morning. We know there is still a lot more in front of us. We’re still writing the story of this year’s team, and I would hate for the high point to be these last two weeks.”

Beamer said there is plenty of motivation after last year’s 31-28 loss to the Tigers in Columbia, MO.

“None of us enjoyed that day last year,” Beamer said. “It was a long bus ride back to St. Louis, because we couldn’t fly out after the game. We have a lot of improve on, and a lot of work to do to get better. That’s our focus right now.”