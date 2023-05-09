It’s 10 o’clock on a Friday night in May. Shane Beamer isn’t worrying about putting the last touches on a game plan. He’s instead enjoying a rare night without any football.

Until he wasn’t. His phone started to ring.

“I had two of our players call me last Friday night at 10 o’clock and I thought something was wrong,” Beamer said at the Midlands Welcome Home Tour event in Columbia. “They were at the football facility and wanted to work out and just wanted to make sure the security guard wasn’t going to run them out.” Beamer’s first question was, “What are you guys doing at 10 o’clock on a Friday night working out?”

In an area with so much hustle and bustle, it’d be hard to believe working out would be someone’s first choice.

“The answer was, ‘What do you want us to do? Be out in Five Points?'” Beamer recalled. “No, no, no, no, no. I think it’s great where you are. Stay as long as you want.”

But that’s the commitment Beamer’s players have put into South Carolina football. Sure, they could be off doing whatever they want with more than a month off from football. Even before ramping back up in June for summer workouts, they’re still trying to be the best they can be.

“We’ve got a bunch of really good guys and excited that they’re working like that, trying to get better,” Beamer said.

Most players have left campus and headed back home or to a new location. Some have even stuck together to work out.

“I know some of our receivers and tight ends were going to hook up with Spencer (Rattler) out in Arizona,” Beamer said. “I know some guys are going down to Florida to work out together, as well. So it’s good that they got a little break and all continue to be working on their craft.”

It’s a good mentality to have for a team on the rise. South Carolina finished red hot last season, beating No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson. There’s a desire to improve.

And heading into this season, it seems the fan base is buying into it.

“You really appreciate the amount of people that come up to you and just talk about how excited they are about Gamecock football. How much the wins down the stretch last season meant to them,” Beamer said. “The emotion of beating Clemson at the end of the season, the emotion of beating Tennessee or Texas A&M or whoever it might be. For me, that never gets old when you hear that from fans. I’ve heard a lot of that. Just the appreciation they have but also the excitement for what we’re doing and where we’re going.”