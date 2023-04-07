Just days after Auburn coach Hugh Freeze noted he wanted teams to be able to scrimmage or play a game against another team during spring football, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer clarified that he’s been on that train for years.

In fact, Beamer recalled with pretty remarkable detail exactly where he was when he made the plea to college football’s leaders in a post-practice interview about 15 years ago.

“I was back on this soapbox back in like 2008-or-9,” Beamer said. “There’s an old interview that y’all could probably dig up on the local TV stations where I stood right out there in the end zones of the old practice fields and I said exactly what Hugh Freeze said yesterday. I said it’d be great to play a spring game or a preseason game against another team and you could give the money to charity or something.”

The mechanics of how a spring game would be organized and against whom are the tricky part.

Freeze suggested the Alabama schools in the league — Alabama and Auburn — take on other Alabama programs like Troy and UAB. But typically when those programs agree to play power conference teams during the regular season it comes with a substantial payout.

Would Alabama and Auburn be willing to make a similar payout for the chance to get a tune-up against another opponent during spring football?

Or would teams simply appreciate the opportunity to have a bit of live competition before their season and be willing to accept a game without needing such a payout?

Those are particulars that would have to be worked out, but Beamer is fully in the camp that teams should have the opportunity for a live game in spring football before toe meets leather in September.

“Love the spring games as we have it, but as you guys have heard me say before, we are the only sport that doesn’t get, in August, before the season, an exhibition or a scrimmage or a preseason game like the NFL teams do,” Beamer said. “We’re the only ones. So we practice in August for however it is 29 days or whatever number of practices are and then we go play for real.

“So if we can’t do it in August, great, let’s do something in the spring time where we can compete against another team and you’ll get great crowds for it and be able to give the money back to other people as well. I’ve been saying it for 15 years now but haven’t made a lot of progress on that.”

He’s even got the footage — well, somebody does, anyway — to prove it.

“All of our local TV stations here in Columbus if you can dig that up it was from preseason camp back in August of; it was a night practice, I remember that, over there on the proving grounds,” Beamer said.