Travian Robertson hasn’t recruited at the SEC level before coming to South Carolina but he sure as heck knows what it’s like.

Robertson was a high-level recruit in the 2007 class, picking the Gamecocks over a slew of other big schools. Robertson realized then the ins and outs of successful high-major recruiting.

Now he hopes to take that–and the recruiting skills he built over the last few years in coaching–and win a few high-level battles on the trail as South Carolina’s defensive line coach.

“I don’t think it’s any different. As soon as I step in the building we start on recruiting right away. It’s being yourself in recruiting,” Robertson said of recruiting. “Whether it’s D-II or POwer five you have to be yourself. I understand it’s Power Five. I’ve been recruited at the Power Five and SEC level. I know what it takes and what it’s like.”

While he’s never recruited at an SEC level, he’s not devoid of experience. Robertson recruited to places like Tulane, Albany State and Georgia State and developed the guys he did bring into each program.

Now he’ll have a chance to help the Gamecocks bring in more talent to an already stacked defensive line room.

Shane Beamer hasn’t worked with him on the recruiting side of things yet, but vetted Roberston in the interview process and thinks he’ll be a great recruiter for the Gamecocks.

“Recruiting-wise, I think he’ll be great. Local ties, being from this part of the country,” Beamer said. “making calls to be around him and knew him it sounded great from a recruiting standpoint.”

And that work started almost immediately for Robertson. He arrived in Columbia Tuesday morning and immediately sat down with Taylor Edwards and the recruiting staff to get the low-down on personnel and who the gamecocks are in with.

Then Wednesday he’ll head out on the road, Gamecocks emblazoned on his chest, and start hitting up schools and beginning the May grind that assistants go through on the trail.

And doing it he’ll be selling them on the same path he took: South Carolina to All-SEC to the NFL.

“To me, it’s easy to recruit to a place you love. And I know he loves this place. He has a story. He went through what these guys he’s recruiting are going through,” Beamer said. “He’s been there. He excelled and was able to reach all of his goals all those guys he’s recruiting want to accomplish. He’ll kill it from that standpoint.”

It’s never easy replacing a coach after spring practice and in the middle of recruiting, a month before camps begin. Robertson takes over for Jimmy Lindsey and will also try and bring guys in he feels can help the Gamecocks become one of the best lines in the SEC.

“For me, guys who love football. One thing I learned when I was at Albany State, you don’t spell love L-O-V-E. You spell love T-I-M-E. You can’t go into a home and tell your wife you love her without spending time,” he said.

“I want guys who really love football and want to be here. We recruit a lot of guys who want a lot of different things nowadays. But I’m looking for guys who want to be here and want to win.”