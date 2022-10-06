CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Alshon Jeffery in SEC 2022 Legends class

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference on Thursday announced its 2022 SEC Football Legends class, an assemblage of former football standouts who will be honored at events surrounding the SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta in December. South Carolina will be represented by All-American wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

The class -- which also includes Peyton and Eli Manning, and Heisman winner Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M -- will be honored at the 2022 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” Dec. 2-3 in Atlanta, highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration on Dec. 2 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The 2022 Football Legends Class includes 14 former stars who excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at their respective institutions. This year’s class includes All-Americans, All-SEC selections, Academic All-Americans, a Heisman Trophy winner and a Hall of Fame head coach. The group represents teams that won SEC Championships, won Super Bowl titles and are represented in state, school and college football halls of fame.

Calhoun County native Alshon Jeffery played wide receiver at South Carolina from 2009-11. He was an All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in his breakout sophomore year, helping lead the Gamecocks to their first SEC Championship Game appearance in school history in 2010.

For his three-year career, Jeffery caught 183 passes for 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns while playing in 40 games. He led the Gamecocks in receptions all three seasons and he currently ranks first in school history in 100-yard receiving games, tied for first in receiving touchdowns, second in receiving yards and third in receptions.

Selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the Chicago Bears in 2012, he played five seasons for the Bears, making the Pro Bowl in his second year. In 2019 the Bears listed Jeffrey as one of the Top 100 players in franchise history. Following his stint with the Bears he played four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning a Super Bowl title following the 2017 season.

Other 2022 SEC Football Legends:

ALABAMA – Ozzie Newsome, Split End, 1974-77

ARKANSAS – Steve Korte, Offensive Guard, 1981-82

AUBURN – Ben Tamburello, Guard/Center, 1983-86

FLORIDA – Alex Brown, Defensive End, 1998-2001

GEORGIA – Thomas Davis, Linebacker, 2002-04

KENTUCKY – Joe Federspiel, Linebacker, 1969-71

LSU – Todd McClure, Center, 1995-98

OLE MISS – Eli Manning, Quarterback, 1999-2003

MISSISSIPPI STATE – K.J. Wright, Linebacker, 2007-10

MISSOURI – Gary Pinkel, Head Coach, 2001-15

TENNESSEE – Peyton Manning, Quarterback, 1994-97

TEXAS A&M – Johnny Manziel, Quarterback, 2012-13

VANDERBILT – Allama Matthews, Tight End, 1979-82