It’s the end of April and South Carolina is playing meaningful baseball.

Not only are the Gamecocks leading the SEC right now in win percentage, they’re widely considered a top three team in baseball. And they’re in contention for something they haven’t had in over a decade: a national seed.

South Carolina is 34-6 through 40 games and 13-4 in the SEC with four weeks left to play before conference tournaments. And they’re right in the thick of being one of the eight best teams in the country.

So, with 15 games left on the schedule, here’s what the Gamecocks can do down the stretch to feel good about earning a national seed.

For starters, it seems like almost a guarantee South Carolina will host a regional and be a top 16 seed at worst once the postseason starts.

There have been 18 SEC teams since 2013 to be top 16 seeds but not crack the top eight. Those teams had an average SEC record of 17.8 wins to 11.9 losses. They had an average RPI of 11.1 and an average strength of schedule of 11.9.

As of Monday afternoon, South Carolina sits at No. 1 in the RPI with the seventh-best strength of schedule. That would mean South Carolina would have to finish worse than 4-8 to end SEC play to find themselves out of the hosting picture.

But the big question is what the Gamecocks have to do to be a national seed for the first time since 2012? Let’s look at the historical numbers since 2013.

There have been 25 SEC teams over the last nine NCAA Tournaments to earn top eight national seeds. For the sake of this, we’ll look strictly at SEC records, RPI and strength of schedule.

The average number of SEC wins for those national seeds was 20.4 with an average of 9.4 losses. Those 25 teams had an average RPI of 4.56 with an average strength of schedule sitting at 10.6.

The best SEC team record-wise in that span was a 26-3 Vanderbilt team in 2013. Of those 25 teams, 16 finished with at least 20 league wins.

Of the nine teams with wins in the teens only one had fewer than 18 wins. LSU was a national seed in 2014 with a 17-11 record in the SEC and a No. 11 RPI. The Tigers finished with a strength of schedule at No. 32.

Since 2018, though, no SEC team has been a national seed with an RPI lower than No. 10 and with a strength of schedule lower than 30.

So what does this mean for South Carolina? That the opportunity for home field advantage in the postseason is incredibly doable.

South Carolina has 12 SEC games left and current sit atop the league at 13-4. That would mean needing to finish 7-5 down the stretch in SEC play with six of the final 12 games at home. to get to the 20-game threshold.

The Gamecocks are 24-1 at home this season.

It is a tough stretch, though, hosting a top 40 RPI team this weekend in Auburn while a pair of road tests against RPI top five teams in Kentucky (2) and Arkansas (5) loom.

South Carolina’s been better on the road than it was last year. But of the Gamecocks’ six losses, four have come in true road games.

They then wrap the season against RPI No. 26 Tennessee, which is fresh off a sweep of Vanderbilt in Knoxville.

Warren Nolan’s predictive metrics as of Monday afternoon projects South Carolina to finish 45-10 and 21-8 in the SEC. It has South Carolina finishing atop of the RPI with a strength of schedule at No. 15.

It has South Carolina as favorites in two of the final four series with those two being the home series. Warren Nolan has South Carolina as underdogs at Kentucky and Arkansas.

Even if South Carolina does finish 21-8 in the SEC, it would certainly give the Gamecocks a top eight seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks still have to get healthy and play well, and it won’t be easy by any stretch. But they’ve put themselves in a good position to snag one of those coveted top eight spots.