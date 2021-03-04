CAROLINA BASEBALL: Veteran pitcher to be back for weekend

This season he's hitting .350/.333/.400 with four RBI.

“Jeff is still day to day. My guess is there’s a chance he might miss this weekend. He’s making progress, so it’s not a long-term deal," Kingston said. "But I want him to be 100% before he’s back and I don’t want him to aggravate it. We have other guys who are more than capable of playing great baseball."

If Heinrich can't go, then the Gamecocks (7-0) have a few options in Joe Satterfield and Braylen Wimmer.

Satterfield made his first career start Tuesday night at second base against Winthrop, going 3-for-5 with five RBI.

Wimmer's started one game at second this season (the Sunday game against Clemson) but the majority of his innings have come in the outfield. This season he's hitting .429/.520/.952 with three homers and four RBI.

“Wimmer can play there but Joe Satterfield did a nice job the other night in his start. We have options. I look at how our guys are doing against lefties versus righties. I look at how the opposing pitcher does against our lefties and our righties," Kingston said. "We look at a lot of things before we make out a lineup. We just try to put guys in positions where they have their best chance to be successful.”