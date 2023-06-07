Dylan Brewer hauled in the ball and began to cheer, celebrating a Gamecocks regional championship and the program’s first trip to the Super Regionals in five years. But the real euphoria was on the mound and with Will Sanders.

That’s where Jack Mahoney and Nick Proctor met Sanders, fresh off another dominant performance, to greet him with a bear hug and join in celebrating one of the better stories from the Gamecocks’ weekend.

Sanders–on the shelf for the better part of the last month with a lower-body injury–bounced back in vintage Sanders fashion, a welcomed addition to a pitching staff that needs him.

“I mean, it’s awesome. Honestly, the team and pitchers work hard together every day. It was tough seeing him go through the injury,” Proctor said. “But seeing him every day put in hard work and getting healthy is a testament to the team’s hard work.”

Sanders has undoubtedly struggled this season, coming in as the Gamecocks’ presumed ace but putting together some inconsistent performances. It led to route to a rough regular season for Sanders and his wickedly high standards.

It culminated in the lanky right-hander giving up 12 earned runs over 11 innings, walking five and striking out 11 in the process in starts against Auburn and Kentucky.

He had a 1.73 WHIP with five of the 14 hits he allowed going for extra bases (three home runs). That lower body injury put him on the shelf for the final two weeks of the regular season and the SEC Tournament.

While rehabbing, both he and the Gamecocks eyed the regional as when Sanders would finally be available again.

“He could have taken the easy way out and said, ‘Coach, I just can’t do it.’ But he refused to do that. He wanted to be there and he told me,” Mark Kingston said. “I’ve gotten many texts from him the last month saying, ‘Coach, I will be there. I will be there when it’s time.’ I give him so much credit for wanting it and making it happen.”

And did Sanders make his triumphant return in a big way. He got into a blowout win against Central Connecticut, striking out two in a 10-pitch inning, before really showing what he can do Sunday night.

Sanders gave up one hit–which was immediately erased with a flyout and a double play–and one walk over three innings. He struck out six, including the heart of a talented Campbell order in the seventh inning.

The stuff was good–up to 94 miles per hour on his fastball–and the ugly swings and misses on the offspeed pitches were encouraging signs.

Sanders pitched four total innings on the weekend with almost 66 percent of his 47 pitches strikes. He struck out eight and allowed those two base runners.

“He’s out there on the mound. But in a way, we’re all out there on the mound,” Proctor said. “It was really cool to see him back there feeling really good. Hopefully, we get to see it again next weekend.”

His re-emergence is a welcomed addition for the Gamecocks, who need as much pitching depth as possible heading into a Super Regional.

How they use him this weekend is still to be determined. But having someone of Sanders’ caliber healthy and pitching well is always better than the alternative.

“He deserves a lot of credit. He could have easily said, ‘Coach, I’m done for the year.’ But this team and this program are so important to him. He wanted to be a part of this because he knew he could be a very important component. To see him out there and pitching so well twice this weekend, that’s huge for him.”