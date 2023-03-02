Baseball is in full swing, and the Gamecocks have certainly passed every early test possible.
South Carolina is a perfect 9-0 to start the year with bigger tests coming up. One starts this weekend against archrival Clemson.
Before a hotly-contested rivalry series kicks off, GamecockCentral looks at three things we know, two questions still lingering and one prediction.
Three things we know
The pitching is living up to the billing–The Gamecocks entered the season as one of the better, deep pitching staffs in the country and it’s shown early. South Carolina’s pitching staff has a combined ERA of 2.00 with a WHIP of just 0.852. Teams are slashing .166/.234/.283 against South Carolina’s pitching. It’s been a relatively dominant staff through nine games and the thought is it will continue over the course of a season.
How will the Gamecocks fare defensively?–The defense has looked great at times, especially up the middle with Wimmer, Will McGillis and Evan Stone. But there have been tough moments defensively also. South Carolina’s defense was an unknown entering the season and has shown flashes of really good moments mixed with some bad. How this team coalesces defensively is imperative moving forward.
One prediction
Will McGillis will be the team’s leadoff hitter entering SEC play
The leadoff spot was a big question entering the season and South Carolina’s experimented with it through nine games. Carson Hornung, Talmadge LeCroy and McGillis have all hit there with mixed results.
McGillis is the most recent, going 2-for-6 in his debut there with a solo home run and double. A veteran bat, McGillis usually gives the Gamecocks a quality at-bat with some speed and power mixed in as well. If he looks like he did Tuesday night, South Carolina will ride with him at the top spot heading into the Georgia series.