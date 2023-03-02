Rivalry weekend on the diamond

The annual rivalry series between No. 23 South Carolina (9-0) and Clemson (4-4) is this weekend.

Games are Friday (6 p.m.) at Clemson’s Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Saturday (1 p.m.) at Fluor Field in Greenville and Sunday (1:30 p.m.) at Founders Park in Columbia.

TV: ACC Network Extra (Friday), SEC Network+ (Saturday, Sunday)

Series history

• Overall record - Clemson leads 185-143-2 (1899-2022)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 102-46 (1907-2022)

• Record at neutral - Clemson leads 13-12 (1899-2022)

• Record at South Carolina - South Carolina leads 85-70-2 (1900-2022)

South Carolina overview

• South Carolina, who has played all of its games at home and is averaging 11.7 runs per game, is led by sixth-year head coach Mark Kingston.

• The Gamecocks defeated North Carolina A&T 11-3 on Tuesday. They are hitting .322 and have a 2.00 ERA and .972 fielding percentage.

• Braylen Wimmer is hitting .484 with four homers, 13 RBIs and seven steals, while righthander Chris Veach has a team-high two saves.

Clemson overview

• Clemson, who has a 4-3 home record, 0-1 neutral record and 0-0 road record, lost to USC Upstate 6-3 at Greenville on Tuesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.5 runs per game and hitting .311 with a .486 slugging percentage, .408 on-base percentage and 28 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.31 ERA, .273 opponents’ batting average and 2.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .969.